Mountwest College announces IT internship program
HUNTINGTON — Mountwest Community and Technical College has partnered with Ntiva Inc., a managed service provider, to open a service desk academy that will enable Mountwest students to gain real-world work experience while earning their degrees in information technology.
The Service Desk Academy recently opened with eight students who will be trained and mentored on a live, fully functional professional IT service desk while earning their degrees on the Mountwest campus.
“This is our second successful service desk academy we have launched through the West Virginia Community and Technical College System, Learn and Earn program,” said Michelle Brockney, vice president of operations for Ntiva. “We believe strongly in coaching, developing, and leading young individuals who are looking to explore a professional path in IT, and are pleased to partner with the Mountwest community in this one-of-a-kind internship opportunity.”
A ribbon cutting ceremony including Mountwest and Ntiva participants will take place at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 20, at Mountwest.
“We are proud to grow opportunities for remote work in West Virginia,” said Mountwest President Josh Baker, Ph.D.
Mountwest is currently accepting students for the 2022 summer and fall semesters with classes beginning May 9 and Aug. 22. Interested students can see a complete list of program offerings and apply online at www.mctc.edu.
WVMA unveils new conference name, focus
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Manufacturers Association is transforming its annual conference to reflect trends in the industry.
What formerly was known as the Marcellus and Manufacturing Development Conference now will take place as the 2022 Manufacturing and Energy Growth Summit, or MEGS. The WVMA will hold this annual conference in Wheeling, West Virginia, for the first time, giving attendees the opportunity to visit the Northern Panhandle.
MEGS will take place May 2-3 at Oglebay Resort.
“The WVMA is committed to providing its members and supporters with high-quality programming that moves with the times and offers up-to-the-minute information affecting manufacturing in West Virginia,” WVMA President Rebecca McPhail said. “We thought it was time for a new focus and venue to go with our dynamic program this year.”
McPhail said MEGS will build on the foundation of West Virginia’s manufacturing and natural gas development industries while exploring broader industry and energy issues.
“We will examine environmental and sustainability trends and job creation and dive into the regional economic outlook,” she said. “Our 2022 agenda explores the intersection of the manufacturing and energy sectors and takes a hard look at the challenges and opportunities they are facing in today’s economy.”
Confirmed speakers represent the U.S. Department of Energy, the American Chemistry Council, West Virginia Department of Economic Development and a host of multinational companies operating in manufacturing and energy development.
MEGS registration and agenda details can be found at https://www.wvmegs.com/ or contact the WVMA for more information at 304-342-2123.