The Health Plan donates to West Virginia food banks
WHEELING, W.Va. — The Health Plan recently donated $360,000 to 12 food banks across West Virginia, including in Huntington. THP presented $30,000 check to each food bank continues the organization’s “Spirit of Giving” campaign.
The donations will help each organization restock their pantries and provide warm meals to West Virginians in need, allowing each organization to continue changing lives and making an impact across the state.
The Health Plan donated more than $1 million to nonprofit organizations in 2022 alone.
Cabell Huntington Hospital named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2023
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital has been selected as one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals for 2023. According to research released by Healthgrades, the ranking puts Cabell Huntington in the top 2% of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance across the most common conditions and procedures. Cabell Huntington is the only hospital in West Virginia to be named one of America’s 100 Best Hospitals in 2023, and it is the fifth consecutive year the hospital has been among America’s 250 Best Hospitals.
According to Healthgrades, patients treated in hospitals that achieved the top 100 honor, on average, had a 25.5% lower risk of death than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award, as measured across 31 rated conditions and procedures where mortality is the outcome.
