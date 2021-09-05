St. Mary’s Surgical Weight Loss Solutions now located at HIMG
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Surgical Weight Loss Solutions is now accepting patients at its new location at HIMG at 5170 U.S. Route 60 East in Huntington.
Dr. Matthew Hofeldt, general surgeon, evaluates patients for and performs robotic sleeve gastrectomies, which removes a portion of the stomach. This aids in restricting the amount of food that can be consumed, prompting weight loss.
Joining Hofeldt are Lana Hofeldt, physician assistant; Heather Rice, registered dietitian; and Christina Lawrence, licensed psychiatrist.
The St. Mary’s Weight Loss Surgery Support Group, a free support group for surgical weight loss patients and their loved ones, will now meet in the HIMG Community Room at 6:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
To schedule an appointment with St. Mary’s Surgical Weight Loss Solutions at HIMG or for more information, call 304-522-7600.
WVAW accepting applications for Bottle Filling Station Program
CHARLESTON — West Virginia American Water announced that applications are now being accepted for the company’s third annual Bottle Filling Station Program.
“As the largest water utility in West Virginia, it’s our privilege to educate West Virginians on the importance of proper hydration, drinking tap water and reducing plastic waste to protect our environment,” said West Virginia American Water president Robert Burton in a press release. “We’re proud to lead the way across West Virginia on such an important environmental initiative while educating West Virginians on the benefits of tap water.”
Launched in 2019 in West Virginia, this initiative was the first grant program in American Water’s footprint dedicated to eliminating single-use plastic and encouraging the use of reusable water bottles. The grant program has provided 73 bottle filling stations to organizations, government buildings and schools across the state. The City of Huntington was one of 22 recipients in last year’s funding cycle.
“In the few months that our bottle filling station has been installed at City Hall, our employees have filled up more than 2,800 bottles of water in reusable containers,” Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said in the release. “This is a valuable asset to Huntington city government because it not only cuts down on our waste production, but it also serves as an incentive for our employees to stay hydrated and healthy.”
West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station Program will provide bottle filling stations to public facilities within the company’s designated service areas. The awarded organizations will be responsible for the installation of the unit and any other associated costs.
To qualify, applicants must be a nonprofit organization, school or local government entity, and the facility in which the bottle filling station would be located must be open to the public within the company’s service area. Individuals are not eligible to receive bottle filling stations.
Application forms and details can be found on the Bottle Filling Station Program page of the company’s website. For additional information, contact Bradley Harris, Senior External Affairs Specialist, at Bradley.Harris@amwater.com. Applications must be emailed or postmarked by Thursday, Sept. 30. Recipients will be notified in October.
Cabell Huntington Hospital recognized for procedures
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital has received a 5-star rating for gynecologic procedures and C-section delivery from Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. This 5-star rating places Cabell Huntington Hospital among national leaders, the hospital announced in a press release.
“Our teams are dedicated to the safety and quality of those we serve,” Tim Martin, chief operating officer of CHH, said in the release. “This honor further demonstrates the compassion they provide every day.”
“Women can feel confident selecting a hospital recognized with a 5-star rating for providing exceptional women’s care. We commend the organizations that receive this achievement and for their ongoing commitment to providing exceptional care for their patients,” said Dr. Brad Bowman, chief medical officer for Healthgrades.
Community Hospice receives Hospice Honors Elite award
ASHLAND — Community Hospice has been named a 2021 Hospice Honors Elite recipient for patient quality and satisfaction. The Hospice Honors Elite award was presented by HEALTHCAREfirst and recognizes hospices nationwide that provide the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.
Award recipients are identified by evaluating hospices’ performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Individual hospice performance scores are aggregated from all surveys and compared on a question-by-question basis to a national performance score calculated from all partnering hospices contained in HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS (Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) database.
Community Hospice is one of 57 hospice organizations nationwide to receive the Elite status award. This is the fifth time Community Hospice has been recognized as a Hospice Honors organization.
“Community Hospice always strives to provide the highest quality care to our patients,” said CEO Rod Hieneman. “This Hospice Honors Elite award is a credit to the quality, compassionate care provided everyday by our dedicated employees. Families welcome us into their lives during a difficult time. It is gratifying for our organization to receive recognition for that care. To receive this award during a time when our staff has been coping with a pandemic makes this honor even more meaningful.”
“Hospice Honors Elite recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve,” said Ronda Howard, vice president revenue cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We are honored to be aligned with such high performing agencies like Community Hospice and we congratulate them on their success.”
Community Hospice is a not-for-profit organization providing quality end-of-life care since 1979. Community Hospice serves more than 1,500 patients annually in Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lawrence, Elliott, Johnson and Martin counties in Kentucky, along with Lawrence and Scioto counties, Ohio.