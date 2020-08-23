Expo to connect state suppliers to major manufacturer
HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) at Marshall University and Advantage Valley, in conjunction with the West Virginia Development Office and American Electric Power (AEP), will sponsor a virtual supply chain expo.
The event is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 15. The goal is to link small businesses with Constellium, a major West Virginia manufacturer that serves aerospace, defense, transportation, marine, and other industrial markets, RCBI officials said in a press release.
Derek Scarbro, director of RCBI’s Appalachian Hatchery, said participants will hear directly from the purchasing office at Constellium about its needs, which include hydraulic hoses and fittings, service and parts for overhead cranes, metal machine shop or fabrication services, waste management and industrial general contractors.
“These expos present the opportunity for businesses of all sizes to expand by becoming part of the larger supply chain while offering major manufacturers a chance to secure goods and services closer to home,” Scarbro said. “Our previous supply chain events have led to more than three dozen contracts between in-state suppliers and some of our state’s largest manufacturers.”
Terrell Ellis, executive director of Advantage Valley, said supply chain expos have been successful in large part due to the vital work of local economic development agenices like the Huntington Area Development Council, the Putnam County Development Authority, the Charleston Area Alliance and, for this event, the Jackson County Development Authority.
“Professionals at our EDAs are reaching out to smaller companies in the region, oftentimes playing the role of matchmaker, bringing smaller suppliers to the expo to make introductions to larger manufacturers,” Ellis said.
In partnership with Advantage Valley, the expo is a project of RCBI’s Appalachian Hatchery, which is part of POWER (Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization), a multi-agency initiative that delivers federal resources to help communities affected by job losses in coal mining and related industries. Funding is provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission, U.S. Economic Development Administration and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation.
The expo will run from 1 to 2 p.m. using TEAMS teleconference. Although free and open to the public, registration is required.
For a full list of purchasing needs and to register, visit www.rcbi.org/go/constellium.
‘Planning for Profit’ course launches online
The folks at Unlimited Future understand that starting a new business is a big task.
“Prospective business owners are usually confident that they have a workable business idea,” said Jules Bills with Unlimited Future. “The more difficult task facing most of them is learning the ins and outs of running a profitable business and making sure that they meet all of the state and local requirements for being in business. Unlimited Future has helped many small businesses owners learn these skills.”
Bills said there are currently over 100 successful businesses in the Tri-State that have taken advantage of the services offered by Unlimited Future.
Starting Tuesday, Sept. 1, “Planning for Profit” will be provided online through Zoom on Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. for eight weeks. It’s a 16-hour course that teaches the steps of starting a profitable business and helps students create an easy-to-implement action plan.
“This course will cover everything a prospective business owner will need to research, learn, consider and even not do when starting a new business,” Bills said. “It will help prepare the mind for the success that comes with opening a new business. The text for the course is filled with checklists, lists of important questions to ask, worksheets, internet resource guides and much more.”
Participants located in Cabell or Wayne county have the opportunity to apply for FASTER WV Initiative loan fund for qualifying businesses, Bills added. The FASTER WV Initiative is a program of Advantage Valley that aims to start up and expand businesses in the region.
Tuition for the Planning for Profit is currently waived during the COVID 19 situation. Participants who complete the course unlock access to additional services including unlimited one-on-one coaching outside of the class for no additional fees, according to Bills.
To register, email at jules@unlimitedfuture.org.