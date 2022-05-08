Ohio Valley Banc Corp. reports first quarter earnings
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, of $4,125,000, an increase of $594,000, or 16.8%, from the same period the prior year.
Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2022 was 87 cents, compared to 74 cents for the first quarter of 2021.
“OVBC has had a successful quarter, and we intend to build on this momentum,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Wiseman. “At Ohio Valley Bank, we recently demonstrated this by expanding operating hours and announcing that contactless OVB credit cards are arriving in May. Loan Central has completed another season of tax advance loans and is helping the members of its communities prepare for summer expenses. At Race Day Mortgage, we are pushing out of the starting gate as we have now realized full staffing and are lending in more states with more lead generation partners. All these plans stem from a dedication to enhance the communities we serve. I cannot think of a better way to honor the bank’s 150th anniversary year.”
Kindred Communications wins multiple awards
MORGANTOWN — WXBW Big Buck Country 101.5 and WCMI 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet were awarded Best Country and Best Rock Station, respectively, at the 2022 West Virginia Broadcasters Association Excellence in Broadcasting Awards ceremony.
WMGA 97.9 the River also won Best Radio Promotion for “9th Street Live,” the weekly summer music event Fridays in downtown Huntington.
Mike Kirtner, president of Kindred Communications, said it is an honor to receive these awards from the West Virginia Broadcasters Association.
“It is always exciting to be awarded with our peers in the broadcasting industry,” Kirtner said. “Our company is made up of great local broadcasters and these awards are a reflection of the great work that they put in every day.”
Jason Toy, Big Buck Country 101.5 program director, said he was thrilled the station was recognized at this year’s ceremony. Big Buck Country 101.5 also won this award in 2020.
“This was a total team effort,” Toy said. “I’m so proud of the entire staff.”
Toy has been the program director for Big Buck Country 101.5 since the station launched in 2011.
Erik Raines, who has programmed 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet since 2014, said he is proud to see the Planet win again this year.
“This is the third time in the last five years we’ve received this award,” Raines said. “We take great pride in being the best rock station in the state of West Virginia.”
Reeves Kirtner, vice president of Kindred Communications, said this is the first time Kindred Communications has received the award for Best Radio Promotion.
“The success and positive response we received regarding ‘9th Street Live’ really exceeded our expectations for a first-year event,” Kirtner said. “It’s very rewarding just to be able to produce the event for the city of Huntington and it was an honor to be named Best Radio Promotion in West Virginia.”
Kindred Communications has won 13 West Virginia Broadcasters Association awards since 2017, including 2017 Country Radio Station of the Year and 2018 Legendary Station of the Year for WDGG 93.7 the Dawg. Once a station has won Legendary Station of the Year it is no longer eligible to receive the award again. WXBW Big Buck Country 101.5 was Country Radio Station of the Year in 2020. WCMI 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet won best Rock Station in 2018 and 2019.
Mike Kirtner won the 2018 Mel Burka Distinguished Broadcaster Award, which was renamed the Dale Miller Distinguished Broadcaster Award this year.
The 2022 West Virginia Broadcasters Association Excellence in Broadcasting Awards ceremony took place in Morgantown at the Marriott at Waterfront Place Hotel.
Locally owned and operated Kindred Communications is made up of six radio stations and nine signals including WDGG 93.7 the Dawg, WCMI 92.7 & 98.5 the Planet, WMGA 97.9 the River, WXBW Big Buck Country 101.5, WRVC 94.1 FM & AM 930 and Cat Sports 93.3 FM & AM 1340, as well as The Insider magazine and Kindred Digital.