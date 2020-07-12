WV Ag. Dept. starts ‘Veterans and
Heroes to Agriculture’ programCHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has launched the Veterans and Heroes to Agriculture program.
The program, formerly known as Veterans and Warriors to Agriculture, had its named changed with the passage of House Bill 4693 which was signed into law during the 2020 legislative session. With the name change, the program was expanded to include emergency response personnel and first responders, as well as veterans.
“We have seen a lot of success from our Veterans to Agriculture program since its inception in 2014. With those successes, we felt we needed to expand the reach of that program to additional groups, which required legislation and a name change,” Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said in a press release. “I am excited to see what can be accomplished under this enhanced program.”
The Veterans and Warriors to Agriculture program was created by legislation in 2014. The program was voluntary driven, receiving no funding from the Legislature until Leonhardt requested and received an appropriation in 2018.
In total, the program has more than 300 members, created a veterans education series, partnered with higher education institutions for an agricultural training/behavioral healthcare service program and offers scholarship opportunities to members.
“We have designed a new logo to accompany the expansion of our program. This branding will clearly identify to consumers by purchasing this item you are supporting someone who has worked in these fields,” Leonhardt added. “We know people want to support and give back to those they believe are truly heroes and we hope this branding helps them do just that.”
For more information on how to become a member, call 304-558-2210 or email vetstoag@wvda.us.
General Fasteners locates in southern Ohio
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — General Fasteners, a supplier for heavy truck, automotive, military, industrial and medical industries, is locating a distribution center outside of Chillicothe in Ross County, Ohio, where it will create will create 14 jobs.
General Fasteners’ investment further builds out the automotive supply chain in the Ohio Southeast region, according to a press release from the company and local economic development organizations.
General Fasteners is locating in the recently completed Nier Spec Building on River Road and added that the building’s proximity to U.S. 23 and U.S. 35 are advantages for the company.
“We are very excited about the opening of our new location,” Jim Scott, New Business Development Manager, said in the release. “The Heavy Truck industry is a very important segment of our business, and crucial to the American economy. The General Fasteners Company is very proud to be supporting production at the PACCAR Kenworth plant in Chillicothe, Ohio”
General Fasteners, headquartered in Michigan, began operations in 1952. JobsOhio and OhioSE worked closely with the company, which will receive a $25,000 JobsOhio Economic Development Grant to locate in Ross County. The Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio also was involved and is supporting the project.
“Ross County has a number of assets, including great highway access and a skilled workforce that General Fasteners will benefit from,” Taylor Stepp, OhioSE project manager, said in the release. “We and our partners at JobsOhio worked alongside General Fasteners to provide them a spec building that met the company’s growth needs.”
“General Fasteners is a well-established company with a history of providing quality fasteners and inventory management services to their customers. It is a pleasure to welcome them to our community and we look forward to their success and sustained growth as a Ross County business,” Tammy Eallonardo, Greater Chilliothe & Ross County Development executive director, said in the release.