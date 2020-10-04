MU pediatric hospital medicine fellowship earns accreditation
HUNTINGTON — The pediatric hospital medicine fellowship program at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has earned initial accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME).
This is the first year in which pediatric hospital medicine fellowships could apply for accreditation from the ACGME. Marshall’s program was retroactively awarded accreditation beginning July 1, 2020, and will next host an accreditation site visit in 2022.
Jessica Ford, D.O., and Patricia Tran, M.D., are the first two fellows in the pediatric hospital medicine fellowship at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, which received accreditation.
Marshall’s program launched in January 2020, and its first two fellows started in July. The program is currently accepting applicants for its 2021-22 cohort.
The two-year fellowship program focuses on developing physicians who take a lead role in caring for pediatric patients in a hospital setting. Three of Marshall’s faculty members hold subspecialty certification in pediatric hospital medicine.
For more information, visit https://jcesom.marshall.edu/residents-fellows/programs/pediatric-hospital-medicine-fellowship/.
St. Mary’s honored with resuscitation recognition award
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC) has received the “Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation Gold Award” for implementing specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer cardiac arrests in the hospital.
The Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation program was developed with the goal to save lives of those who experience in-hospital cardiac arrests through consistently following the most up-to-date research-based guidelines for treatment. Guidelines include following protocols for patient safety, medical emergency team response, effective and timely resuscitation (CPR) and post-resuscitation care.
SMMC received the award for meeting specific measures in treating adult in-hospital cardiac arrest patients. To qualify for the awards, hospitals must comply with the quality measures for two or more consecutive years.
St. Mary’s Regional Heart Institute was named a Center of Excellence by Mountain Health Network.
“St. Mary’s is dedicated to helping our patients have the best possible outcome and implementing the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation program will help us accomplish this by making it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis,” said Samantha Ash, director of Critical Care Services at St. Mary’s.
“We are pleased to recognize St. Mary’s for their commitment in following these guidelines,” said Dr. Lee H. Schwamm, national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and executive vice chair of Neurology, director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. “Shortening the time to effective resuscitation and maximizing post-resuscitation care is critical to patient survival.”
Get With The Guidelines-Resuscitation builds on the work of the American Heart Association’s National Registry of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation originally launched in 1999 and has collected in-hospital cardiac arrest data from more than 500 hospitals.