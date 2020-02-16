Entrepreneurship conference set for April 1 in Charleston
CHARLESTON — A network of entrepreneurship support organizations will bring thinkers and doers from across the state under one roof to build connections and discuss innovative trends in promoting and supporting entrepreneurship in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Builders Conference will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 1 at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. The conference will feature national and state speakers who will share emerging trends that support a diversified economy.
“There is an abundance of entrepreneurial resources throughout West Virginia,” said Bill Woodrum, director of entrepreneurship at the Robert C. Byrd Institute, one of the event organizers. “By bringing these resources and organizations together under one roof, we hope to create an intentional holistic process to support entrepreneurs.”
Keynote speaker for the conference is Andy Stoll with the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. Stoll also will join Joe Kapp with the National Center for Resource Development and Mary Hunt of the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation for a panel discussion on building a sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem. The conference will feature breakout sessions on entrepreneurship funding opportunities; community entrepreneurship; educational entrepreneurship; and government’s role in entrepreneurship.
The breakout sessions will be followed by a discussion on breaking down barriers to entrepreneurship, led by West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner and Michele Christian, SBA national director of the Office of Rural Affairs.
The conference is sponsored by the Entrepreneur Ecosystem Builders, a network of 25 entities including state and federal agencies, K-12 and higher education, regulatory entities, financial institutions and public and private support organizations.
Tickets to the conference are $20 for individuals or $100 for a display table and admission for five individuals. Tickets can be purchased by registering at www.rcbi.org/go/eship.
For more information, contact Woodrum at bwoodrum@rcbi.org.
Mountain Health Network launches websiteHUNTINGTON — Mountain Health Network (MHN) has launched a website that offers ease of navigation for all MHN websites and affiliates and can be accessed at www.mountainhealthnetwork.org.
“The website serves as the entry for all of our current websites and offers information about Mountain Health Network, our branding and several of our system publications,” said Lisa Chamberlin Stump, chief strategy officer for MHN and vice president of strategic marketing, planning and business development at Cabell Huntington Hospital. “The website is also mobile responsive, which adapts automatically to device size, whether you are viewing the site on a desktop computer, tablet or mobile device.”
The site also adds some new features for ease of use.
“All of our network facilities and services can be accessed in one location,” Stump explained. “No matter where you are in the region, you can find a physician or a center of care that will meet your needs. In the future, we plan to add a medical library for patients to quickly look up medical terms and information on various health topics and we hope to offer a way for family and loved ones to send small gifts from our gift shops to patients in any of our hospitals.”
To offer feedback regarding the new site, email shawn.jordan@chhi.org or call 304-399-6742.