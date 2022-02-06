United Bankshares announces record earnings for 2021
CHARLESTON — United Bankshares reported earnings for the fourth quarter and the year of 2021.
Earnings for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $73.9 million as compared to earnings of $92.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Earnings for the year of 2021 were a record $367.7 million as compared to earnings of $289.0 million for the year of 2020. Earnings per diluted share for the year of 2021 were a record $2.83 as compared to earnings per diluted share of $2.40 for the year of 2020.
“2021 was one of the most successful years in our Company’s history,” stated Richard Adams, United’s Chairman and CEO, in the quarterly earnings release. “We achieved record pre-tax earnings of $463 million, increased earnings per diluted share 18%, and outperformed peer profitability. We increased our dividend for the 48th consecutive year and successfully completed the acquisition of Community Bankers Trust Corporation, the 33rd acquisition of the current administration.”
On Dec. 3, 2021, United completed its acquisition of Community Bankers Trust Corporation. The results of operations for Community Bankers Trust are included in the consolidated results of operations from the date of acquisition. As a result of the acquisition, the fourth quarter and year of 2021 were impacted by approximately one month of increased levels of average balances, income, and expense as compared to the fourth quarter and year of 2020 and as compared to the third quarter of 2021.
The fourth quarter and year of 2021 included merger-related expenses associated with the Community Bankers Trust acquisition of $20.4 million and $21.4 million, respectively, compared to $558 thousand and $54.2 million of merger-related expenses associated with the Carolina Financial acquisition for the fourth quarter and year of 2020.
Summit Financial Group reports strong financial results
Summit Financial Group Inc. reported continued strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021, including growth in earnings, net interest income, revenue, and commercial and total loans to new record levels while maintaining sustained asset quality strength and expense discipline.
The company, which serves commercial and individual clients across West Virginia, the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, Virginia and Kentucky through Summit Community Bank grew fourth quarter 2021 net income applicable to common shares to $12.4 million. Earnings increased 2.8% from $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2021 and 20.5% from $10.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, Summit grew earnings by 44.1% to $45.1 million from $31.3 million, or $2.41 per share in 2020.
“We believe we have some of the best bankers in the markets we serve, which has been key to our ability to accelerate organic loan growth through the fourth quarter and position us well with significant commercial new business pipelines heading into 2022,” said H. Charles Maddy, III, president and CEO. “We also continued to manage the balance sheet to maximize profitability while maintaining our low operating expense advantage relative to peers.”
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. reports earnings
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2021, of $2,304,000, a decrease of $2,396,000 from the same period the prior year.
For the year ended Dec. 31, 2021, net income totaled $11,732,000, an increase of $1,473,000, or 14.4%, from the prior year.
“When I think of 2021, the word perseverance comes to mind. After all, this was the year we were to put COVID 19 behind us and return to normal,” said Tom Wiseman, chairman and CEO. “Instead, we dealt with new variants (delta and omicron) and shuffled our workforce and hours of operation to be there for our customers though the pandemic left us short staffed at times. Our folks persevered through it all to deliver the outstanding financial services our customers have come to expect. As a result, we close the books on 2021 with the second highest annual net income earned in the Company’s history. The successful launch of Race Day Mortgage, Ohio Valley Bank’s new online consumer direct mortgage subsidiary, and the continued pursuit of our ‘Community First’ mission proves that perseverance does pay off.”
Steel Dynamics reports revenues and income
Steel Dynamics, the parent company of Steel of West Virginia, reported record fourth quarter 2021 net sales of $5.3 billion and net income of $1.1 billion. Among the company’s accomplishments last year were record steel and steel fabrication shipments of 11.2 million tons and 789,000 tons, respectively, record net sales of $18.4 billion and record operating income of $4.3 billion and net income of $3.2 billion.
“Domestic steel demand was strong throughout the year supported most significantly by the construction, automotive, and industrial sectors,” Mark D. Millett, chairman and CEO, said in the earnings release. “Customer steel inventories also remained historically low, as steel supply was not sufficient to meet robust demand requirements during much of the year.
This strong market environment drove significantly higher realized steel selling values, resulting in meaningful steel metal spread expansion.”
City Holding Company announces earnings
City Holding Company, a $6.0 billion bank holding company headquartered in Charleston, announced net income of $88.1 million and record diluted earnings of $5.66 per share for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021.
City Holding Company is the parent company of City National Bank of West Virginia. City National Bank operates 94 branches across West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia and Ohio.