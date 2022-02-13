Marshall recognized among Princeton Review’s best business schools
HUNTINGTON — For the fourth year in a row, Marshall University’s Lewis College of Business, home of the Brad D. Smith Schools of Business, has been named among the nation’s most outstanding business schools, according to The Princeton Review.
“We are so proud to be consistently recognized as one of the best M.B.A. programs in the world, through our inclusion in the Princeton Review’s Best Business Schools,” said interim dean Jeff Archambault. “I am so grateful to our outstanding team for working diligently to increase the innovation of our program. Our business students continue to benefit from a strong focus on applied learning and a network of over 14,000 successful alumni. This differentiation helps us develop students as principled business leaders who are prepared to make an economic impact in West Virginia and beyond.”
“We recommend Marshall University as an excellent choice for an aspiring M.B.A.,” said Rob Franek, the Princeton Review’s editor-in-chief. He noted that the company chose the schools for its 2022 list based on data from the company’s surveys of administrators at business schools during the 2020-21 academic year. The administrator survey, which numbered more than 300 questions, covered topics from academic offerings and admission requirements to data about current students as well as graduates’ employment.
“What makes our Best Business Schools list unique is that we factor in data from our surveys of students attending the schools about their campus and classroom experiences,” Franek added. “For our 2022 list we tallied surveys of more than 18,900 students at 241 business schools.”
The education services company chose the school for its list, Best Business Schools for 2022, posted at https://www.princetonreview.com/best-business-schools. The rankings are based on a review of master’s degree programs in business administration.
For more information about Marshall’s College of Business, visit www.marshall.edu/cob.
Advantage Valley to offer business webinar
CHARLESTON — Advantage Valley Inc. will host the upcoming FASTER WV Webinar: “How to Start a Health Care or Wellness Business.”
This free, one-hour webinar will showcase various business opportunities in the health care industry, feature the FASTER WV Program, the Nurse Entrepreneur Project of The Future of Nursing WV, and cover multiple financing options.
The Zoom webinar is scheduled for 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23 and will include panelists Dr. Laure Marino, DNP, APRN, from the Future of Nursing WV Action Coalition and Robert Dearing from The Center for Rural Health Development Inc.
This is planned as an interactive webinar and will offer up a time for questions and answers.
“One example of many health-related business opportunities in this region is Home Healthcare. Did you know our region has one and half to two times the national average of Registered Nurses, Pharmacists and Psychiatrists? These professionals are excellent candidates to start this type of business,” said Advantage Valley Executive Director Terrell Ellis. “Job prospects are strong in this sector and the industry is expected to expand by over 12% over the next five years. We encourage anyone interested to tune in to the webinar and hear about business opportunities and resources available to help you launch your idea, big or small, into the marketplace.”
Advantage Valley’s FASTER WV Program “Fostering Advantages for Start Ups & Entrepreneurial Resurgence in WV” is focused on entrepreneurs in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam and Wayne counties. Participants will learn about the high growth potential of certain types of businesses including food and beverage production, river and outdoor recreation and lodging, dependent care, health care, small manufacturing and construction trades.
To register for the upcoming FASTER WV ZOOM Webinar, go to https://advantagevalley.com/faster-wv-initiative or call Advantage Valley at 304-352-1165.