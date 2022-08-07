Glockner Chevrolet to relocate corporate offices to Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — Glockner Chevrolet Co., Ohio’s oldest Chevrolet dealership, in coordination with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, and Scioto County Economic Development, plans to relocate its corporate offices into the city of Portsmouth.
The Glockner family plans to invest $1.3 million to rehab a former carpet store to create more jobs and payroll in Portsmouth, according to a press release from JobsOhio. Glockner Chevrolet plans to retain its current office space outside of Portsmouth for retail employees, the release said.
Glockner Chevrolet is the oldest, family-owned and -operated Chevrolet dealership in the country, Connor Sherman, brand manager for Glockner Enterprises, said in a press release. Glockner Enterprises also has franchises selling Honda, Toyota, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Ford vehicles, and it has an oil distribution company, a finance company and insurance company, and heavy truck and trailer sales and service.
JobsOhio is providing a $150,000 revitalization grant for costs associated with renovating the former carpet store located at 302 Market St. in Portsmouth. JobsOhio Revitalization Program Grants focus on helping rejuvenate sites in preparation for end users that support job creation opportunities for Ohioans.
The Glockner family emigrated from Germany in 1847 and operated a hardware store on Market Street for many years. In 1914, Alex M. Glockner obtained a Chevrolet franchise. Today, Glockner Enterprises employs approximately 300 employees in Scioto County.
Hall Funeral Home to host open house at pet cremation facility
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — Hall Funeral Home will host an open house at its new Halls Rome Pet Cremation Facility, which was the former Rome Pet Cemetery & Memorials Inc.
The event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21. The crematory is at 544 County Road 775 in Proctorville, Ohio.
Early West Virginia electric vehicle charging station plan complete
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Transportation has completed a preliminary plan of proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations and submitted it to the federal government.
The West Virginia National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Deployment Plan was submitted on July 28, according to the Department of Transportation. It outlines proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations throughout the state and how West Virginia intends to use federal NEVI program funds to develop charging stations along major highways.
All 50 states were required to submit a NEVI plan to the federal government by Monday, Aug. 1. West Virginia’s plan proposes locating electric vehicle charging stations somewhere along interstates 64, 77 or 79 in the Charleston area; Interstate 64 near Huntington and somewhere near Lewisburg; Interstate 77 in the Beckley area and somewhere in Mercer County; Interstate 68 or 79 in the Morgantown area; Interstate 79 near Flatwoods and Weston; Interstate 70 near Wheeling; and Interstate 81 near Martinsburg.
The federal government asked each state to develop a NEVI plan in anticipation of an increase in the number of electric vehicles on American roads in coming years and the corresponding need for charging stations. West Virginia is expected to get close to $45.7 million over the next five years through the NEVI program to help develop charging stations and electric vehicle infrastructure.
Electric vehicles currently have a maximum range of about 300 miles. While West Virginia residents can use the charging stations that will be developed along the interstates through the plan, the charging stations are intended primarily for drivers traveling through West Virginia on their way to somewhere else, according to the release.
Under the NEVI plan, charging stations should ideally be located about 50 miles apart on major travel routes.
In anticipation of the NEVI plan and the expected increase in the use of electric vehicles, the West Virginia Legislature passed House Bill 4797 in June. The bill directed the WVDOT to develop the NEVI plan to “take a holistic approach, considering the future charging infrastructure needs of school systems, public transportation, counties and municipalities, and other public and private users.”
To see the plan, visit go.wv.gov/nevi.