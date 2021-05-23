Red Door Home honored for excellence
HUNTINGTON — Home furnishings and design source Red Door Home in Huntington has been named one of Home Accents Today’s Retail Stars for 2021.
Red Door Home, owned by Len Goddard, is located at 4341 U.S. 60 in Huntington.
The retail stars list, now in its 17th year, recognizes independent brick-and-mortar retailers of home accents — including furniture stores, home accessories boutique stores and interior design showrooms — that merchandise creatively, have a positive presence in their local communities and stand out from the competition. It publishes each year in Home Accents Today’s May issue.
“Home Accents Today’s 2021 Retail Stars list showcases some of the best independent home décor and home furnishings retailers in the country,” Thomas Lester, Home Accents Today’s digital and managing editor, said in a press release. “Retail bounced back in a big way after the pandemic-forced closures, and home furnishings stores helped lead the surge. Their efforts aided in our ongoing economic recovery. This annual honor recognizes their skills, hard work and dedication, and should serve as a reminder to us all to support local businesses.”
Natural gas cost increases for Columbia Gas of Ky. customers
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Columbia Gas of Kentucky has received approval from the Kentucky Public Service Commission for its most recent gas cost adjustment.
Columbia Gas of Kentucky’s gas supply cost, effective June 1, will be $4.9177 per Mcf (1,000 cubic feet), an increase of $0.5049 from the last quarter. The next scheduled adjustment will be in September.
Columbia Gas of Kentucky adjusts its gas supply cost quarterly to reflect current market conditions. Quarterly adjustments are submitted for approval to the PSC. Natural gas distribution companies do not earn a profit on their gas commodity costs, and Columbia Gas of Kentucky passes the cost along to customers without markup.
A customer’s monthly bill is composed of two primary components: the gas supply cost and delivery costs. The gas supply cost includes the commodity cost, interstate pipeline charges and storage costs.
The delivery charges cover the cost of delivering the gas to the customer’s home or business through the company’s pipeline infrastructure, as well as line inspection, repair, 24-hour emergency service, etc. More information about how the company bills customers is available on the company’s website at https://www.columbiagasky.com/bills-and-payments/understanding-your-bill.
Customers can enroll in the Budget Payment Plan, which spreads winter heating costs throughout the year and allows customers to pay the same amount every month. Flexible payment plans and financial assistance for customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 also are available. Visit https://www.columbiagasky.com/COVID-19.
Qualifying customers may also qualify for federal assistance from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Spring Subsidy program through Community Action by calling 1-800-244-2275.
Chillicothe steel expands into Gateway Industrial Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Chillicothe Steel, a locally owned steel service center, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, and Greater Chillicothe and Ross County Development, announced plans to expand into the Gateway Interchange Industrial Park, creating eight new jobs and investing $1.4 in fixed assets, according to a joint press release from the company and the economic development organizations.
The family-owned company has been operating in Chillicothe for nearly 30 years. The company sells products throughout Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky, and to customers in other areas. The company’s expansion is expected to create eight new full-time jobs.
“At Chillicothe Steel, we take great pride in our excellent service and customer satisfaction. We are pleased to contribute to the growth of the Chillicothe area,” said company President Jeff Crace in a press release.
The Ross County Community Improvement Corporation assisted with locating the company in the Gateway Interchange Industrial Park. Ross County will offer additional economic development incentives as the project moves forward.
“Chillicothe Steel is a respected, growing company in our community, employing over 30 skilled workers. It is important for our community to show commitment by making our resources available for this expansion,” Tammy Eallonardo, economic development director for Greater Chillicothe and Ross County Development, said in the release.
JobsOhio and its regional partner, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, also assisted the expansion with a $25,000 grant for building costs.