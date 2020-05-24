Huntington’s Riedel-Wilks Building Structures gets national recognition
HUNTINGTON — Riedel-Wilks Building Structures Inc., which is headquartered in Huntington, was recently named one of the top metal builders in the United States in both tonnage and square footage.
This national recognition was announced earlier this month by Metal Construction News. Riedel-Wilks Building Structures was ranked 52nd in Builders by Square Footage and 87th in Builders by Tonnage.
“We are so proud to be recognized by our industry’s leading publication as one of the top metal builders in the country,” Scott Riedel, president and CEO of Riedel-Wilks Building Structures, said.
“Of course, none of this recognition would be possible without the trust of our clients and our hardworking team of professionals, so we want to offer a big thank you to those folks. We share this success with them.”
Located in Huntington, Riedel- Wilks Building Structures has built many local buildings, including structures for State Electric Supply, JH Fletcher, Steel of West Virginia, the Huntington YMCA, Marathon Petroleum, AEP, Valley Health Services and Esquire Golf Course.
Founded in 1978, the company employs 41 workers.
RCBI to offer free webinar
HUNTINGTON — The Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) and the Lean Enterprise Institute will present a free webinar titled “Shifting, Aligning and Executing a Strategy in a Disruptive Environment” at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
RCBI officials said the hour-long webinar is an introduction to Hoshin Kanri, a core lean process that aligns — both vertically and horizontally — an organization’s functions, processes, activities and people. The Hoshin Kanri process helps companies focus on their objectives and determine the particular steps to achieve them.
“In addition to addressing the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, this webinar will be beneficial to industries such as mining and other industries adjusting to shifting market forces,” said Erica Cheetham, director of quality services at RCBI.
Presenters will include Mark Reich, senior coach for the Lean Enterprise Institute, who spent 23 years with Toyota and led its North American Hoshin process, and Laura Mottola, founder of the Lean Mining Institute and a globally recognized leader in technology and innovation in the natural resources sector.
For more information about this webinar, contact Cheetham at echeetham@rcbi.org. Visit www.rcbi.org/go/hoshin to register for the free webinar.