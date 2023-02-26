Marshall Health expands dermatology services
SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — Marshall Health unveiled its newly renovated dermatology clinic last week and welcomed Shane Cook, M.D., and Ashley Grimmett, PA-C, to its multispecialty clinic at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot.
Dedicated clinic space for dermatology on the third floor that includes new exam rooms, a procedure room and dermatology lab is the latest expansion by Marshall Health in Putnam County.
Cook, a board-certified dermatologist who was named associate professor and chair of dermatology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in 2022, practices comprehensive dermatology. He specializes in skin cancers, acne, psoriasis, eczema and rosacea. Cook is certified by the American Board of Dermatology, a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and vice president of the West Virginia Dermatologic Society.
Grimmett, a board-certified physician assistant, joins Marshall Health with more than 16 years of experience in general dermatology. She is experienced in the diagnosis, treatment and management of a wide array of dermatological conditions including acne, warts, psoriasis, eczema as well as skin cancers and preventive screenings. She has a special interest in pediatric and adolescent dermatology. Grimmett earned both her undergraduate and master’s degrees from Alderson-Broaddus College in Philippi, West Virginia. She is certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants.
Cook and Grimmett are accepting new patients; for appointments and referrals, call Marshall Dermatology at 304-691-1833.
Marshall Health expands community health worker program
HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health recently received a $750,000 community investment from Aetna Better Health of West Virginia to expand its community health worker model and help more West Virginians with chronic diseases better manage their chronic disease and navigate their care.
With the funding, Marshall Health will integrate community health workers at 10 new sites to support patients with chronic conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer and metabolic syndrome.
In assisting patients with chronic conditions, community health workers work closely with local health care providers; regularly follow up with patients in their homes and communities to help them navigate clinical services; manage their chronic condition; and facilitate linkages to other (non-clinical) community-based services such as food assistance, transportation access, financial assistance, and other things that could be barriers to wellness.
“Our vision is to build a new chronic care management system that can better serve the needs of those with chronic disease and the health care system as a whole across rural Appalachia,” Deb Koester, assistant professor and director of the division of community health at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and principal investigator on the grant, said in a news release.
WVDA launches WV Grown Partner Program
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture has launched a West Virginia Grown Partner Program to incorporate supporters of local agricultural products into the branding program. West Virginia Grown has historically focused on only those who produce agricultural products. The WVDA wants to expand the reach of the program by bringing in new affiliates.
“We recognize we have to create more resilient food systems given recent supply chain issues and the pandemic. What West Virginia Grown does is identify to consumers the businesses working on building those food chains. Now, we want to bring in other partners dedicated to that same mission,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt.
Developed in 1986, West Virginia Grown was designed to market West Virginia grown and made products to consumers. By placing the West Virginia Grown logo on a product, they are assuring buyers that product was grown or processed, with quality ingredients, in the Mountain State. Building on the success producers have experienced from West Virginia Grown branding, the Partner Program will attract new members, enhancing the reach of the brand to help increase production and consumption of locally grown and manufactured foods.
The West Virginia Grown Partner Program will provide the same benefits that current members enjoy use of the popular logo, inclusion in WV Grown directories, promotion through WVDA’s many media channels and special events and the goodwill of consumers throughout the state who are anxious to support local food and farms.
“With more than 300 existing producer members, and the logo appearing on hundreds of products, there is no doubt about the growing value of West Virginia Grown. We hope people will be lining up to join this partner program,” Leonhardt said.
For more information or to join WV Grown, contact Buddy Davidson at wvgrown@wvda.us or 304-558-2210. Membership is free.
Cabell Huntington Hospital named one of America’s best employers
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network, has been named to the Forbes list of America’s Best Employers by State for 2022.
This list was produced by Forbes in partnership with Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, the hospital said in a press release.
“Those who work at Cabell Huntington Hospital have always known that this is a highly reliable health care organization where they are proud to work, but it is encouraging to be recognized nationally for our commitment to our employees,” Kevin Yingling, CEO of Mountain Health Network, said in the release.
To view the entire list, visit www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-by-state.
Also, the Cabell Huntington Hospital Ultrasound Department has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in ultrasound as the result of an extensive review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). The center has maintained accreditation since 2005.
WV Parkways Authority awards contract for travel plaza project
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Parkways Authority approved a contract on Thursday for demolition and renovation of the Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas.
Gov. Jim Justice announced the project in November 2022.
Paramount Builders LLC, of St. Albans, West Virginia, was awarded the contract for $122,820,381.53.
Both travel plazas closed on Feb. 1 to begin the major renovation project.
The Parkways Authority said in a press release it will finalize and sign the contract within the next two weeks. Paramount Builders is expected to be ready to demolish the facilities within the next month.
The newly redeveloped travel plazas will offer expanded food concepts, a 24/7 Mountain State Market convenience store, outdoor dining options, expanded parking for tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles, EV charging stations, separated vehicle and tractor-trailer fueling options, picnic area, and pet relief areas. The Beckley Travel Plaza will offer a drive thru, increased restroom facilities, and bus parking, as well as enhancing and highlighting the Parkways Authority Tourist Information Centers.
The facilities are expected to be open to the public by the fourth quarter of 2024, officials said.
Beginning Saturday, April 1, the hours of the Tamarack Marketplace, located next door to the Beckley travel plaza, will expand. The facility will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to accommodate travelers. Tamarack is currently open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., six days a week.