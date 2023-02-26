The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

thumbnail_AshleyGrimmett_ShaneCook.jpg

Ashley Grimmett, left, and Shane Cook provide skin care for all ages at Marshall Dermatology’s expanded clinical space at Marshall Health-Teays Valley located at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot.

 Submitted photo

Marshall Health expands dermatology services

SCOTT DEPOT, W.Va. — Marshall Health unveiled its newly renovated dermatology clinic last week and welcomed Shane Cook, M.D., and Ashley Grimmett, PA-C, to its multispecialty clinic at 300 Corporate Center Drive in Scott Depot.

