WVU to hold entrepreneurial contest through new Seed WV program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — New ideas, like plants, can, under the right conditions, grow from something small into something sustainable and productive. West Virginians with ideas for new products and services that have the potential to be brought to market quickly could benefit from a program planted in the West Virginia University John Chambers College of Business and Economics.
Seed WV is a virtual contest open to West Virginia residents, innovators, entrepreneurs, businesses and nonprofits. Up to $15,000 in prize money will be awarded to winning ideas to help move them to market.
“Seed WV builds on the observation that many successful companies started with small amounts of financial capital and bootstrapped their way to success,” said Javier Reyes, Milan Puskar dean of the Chambers College and vice president of Start-up West Virginia. “Through Seed WV, we will seek to leverage small amounts of capital to drive substantial economic impact throughout the state.”
The statewide contest is the first of its kind within West Virginia, and assistant professor and James T. Coffman Fellow of Entrepreneurship Ryan Angus is championing these efforts to propel innovation in the state from funds generously provided through the James Clark Coffman Chair in Entrepreneurial Studies.
“We are excited to lay down the challenge for West Virginians to step up and apply their creative talents and abilities to entrepreneurship,” said Angus. “We win when new people pick up the challenge to become entrepreneurs. We win when all of our state’s residents feel their innovations and ideas are welcome, and we of course win when we work together to start companies that create jobs.”
Applications to the contest can be submitted Feb. 1 through March 19, 2021. Finalists will be invited to make a 15-minute virtual presentation at the final judging event on April 15, when up to $15,000 in cash prizes will be awarded.
Learn more about Seed WV and how to enter visit https://business.wvu.edu/academics/business-incubator/entrepreneurship-and-innovation/seed-wv.
West Virginia agriculture commissioner calls on farmers to use Farm-to-Food Bank tax credit
CHARLESTON — West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt is encouraging farmers to consider donating agricultural products under the West Virginia’s Farm-to-Food Bank tax credit.
Enacted in 2017, producers who wish to donate fresh, healthy agricultural products to local food banks can earn a tax credit up to $2,500. The credit can be used against personal income tax or corporation net income tax, but not both.
“Each year, the state allocates $200,000 for the Farm-to-Food Bank Tax Credit, but only a handful of producers take advantage of the program. We need more farmers to step up to the challenge by donating to West Virginia food banks,” Leonhardt said. “Especially during a pandemic, we all need to do our part to help our neighbors.”
The credit is equal to 30% of the value of the donated edible agricultural products to one or more nonprofit food programs in the state. To apply for the credit, a farmer must submit a donation form to the West Virginia Department of Agriculture for verification. That form must be included in taxpayer’s tax return to receive the credit.
An application for the tax credit cant be found online at https://agriculture.wv.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Farm-to-Food-Bank-Application.pdf.