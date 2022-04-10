St. Mary’s School of Nursing receives nursing workforce expansion award
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s School of Nursing has been awarded $508,663.82 through Gov. Jim Justice’s Nursing Workforce Expansion Program. The school plans to use the funds to renovate current space to create larger classes and provide additional academic support rooms and to upgrade equipment and classrooms. The investment is expected to support up to 20 new nursing students.
The award program was established to fund nursing program expansion projects at colleges, universities, schools of nursing and career technical education centers across the state.
The nursing program expansion awards are administered by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System. Approved projects are required a focus on increasing enrollment in pre-licensure nursing programs through innovative approaches focused on timely degree completion and licensure for graduates.
Founded in 1926, St. Mary’s School of Nursing is the oldest nursing program in West Virginia. For more information about the school, visit www.st-marys.org.
Marshall Health plans to host upcoming job fair on April 21
HUNTINGTON — Marshall Health will host a job fair for positions in nursing, information technology, maintenance and support services, research, administration, and more from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in Harless Auditorium at the Marshall University Medical Center at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington.
Openings include experienced and entry-level positions in direct patient care, including dental hygienists, certified diabetes educators, health care technicians and therapists. Marshall Health also seeks to fill a number of open positions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and certified medical assistant positions in Huntington and clinic offices throughout the region. Participating departments include dentistry, cardiology, internal medicine, neurology, obstetrics and gynecology, ophthalmology, and pediatrics.
Hiring managers will be conducting on-site interviews during the event. Applicants should bring several copies of their resume as well as a list of references. Registration for the event is available, but not required at www.marshallhealth.org/jobs.
For more information, visit www.marshallhealth.org/jobs or contact Marshall Health at 304-691-1653 or jobs@marshallhealth.org.
Planning for Profit course launches online April 12
HUNTINGTON — Unlimited Future Inc., a not-for-profit business incubator and resources center in Huntington, is launching Planning for Profit course for entrepreneurs.
Planning for Profit is an eight-week course that will cover what a prospective business owner will need to research, learn, consider and even not do when starting a business. It will be provided online through Zoom on Tuesdays for eight weeks, from 6 to 8 p.m., starting Tuesday, April 12.
Participants in Cabell or Wayne counties have the opportunity to apply for FASTER WV Initiative loan fund in targeted sectors once the course is completed. The FASTER WV Initiative is a program of Advantage Valley that aims to start up and expand businesses in the region.
Tuition for the Planning for Profit is based on a sliding scale according to household income. Participants who complete the course unlock access to additional services including unlimited one-to-one coaching outside of the class for no additional fees.
To register, go to unlimitedfuture.org/planning-for-profit or email at ufi@unlimitedfuture.org.
Generation West Virginia offers free coding camp in Huntington
HUNTINGTON — Generation West Virginia, the nonprofit dedicated to attracting and retaining young professionals in the state, is offering a free six-month coding program for residents of West Virginia called NewForce in Huntington.
The partnership between Generation West Virginia, Mountwest Community and Technical College and the West Virginia Community and Technical College System, connects graduates of NewForce with employers in West Virginia looking for coding and programming roles.
This will be the sixth cohort of participants. In previous years, over 85% of graduates have found employment with West Virginia-based employers, and with an average salary of $46,000.
Applications for the next group are due April 15. To apply, follow the link at https://newforce.co/.
West Virginia Inventors Society to launch April 21
SOUTH CHARLESTON — Inventors from across West Virginia will gather this month in South Charleston for an inaugural meeting of the minds.
The West Virginia Inventors Society will launch from 4-7 p.m. April 21 at the West Virginia Regional Technology Park. The brainchild of businessmen and entrepreneurs Linwood Hamilton and Brian Joseph, WVIS will provide a forum for inventors at all stages of the development process to network, evaluate each other’s ideas, connect to entrepreneurial resources and potentially secure investors.
“Not only do we want to invite seasoned inventors to participate, but anyone who has an idea for an invention that they’d like to vet,” Hamilton said. “We also welcome service providers, intellectual property experts, community lenders, angel investors and others who can help move ideas from concept to commercialization.”
The event will be hosted by the Tech Park, the Robert C. Byrd Institute at Marshall University and West Virginia Executive magazine.
“Our clients, many of whom are inventors and entrepreneurs, frequently mention the need for such a group, one in which like-minded individuals can interact, brainstorm and share best practices. This is another important way for us to support product development and innovation in West Virginia,” said Dere Scarbro, RCBI deputy director.
In addition to RCBI and the West Virginia Regional Technology Park, service providers scheduled to participate include Advantage Valley, Chemical Alliance Zone, Consortium for Entrepreneurship Education, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, Marshall University Office of Technology Transfer, National Coalition of Advanced Technology Centers, Stites & Harbison, PLLC, the West Virginia Small Business Development Center, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, the West Virginia University Encove Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship and the WVU Launch Lab.
To attend the free WVIS kickoff, register at www.rcbi.org/inventors. For more information, contact Scarbro at dscarbro@rcbi.org or 304-781-1684.