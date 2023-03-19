Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center recognized in NQMBC
HUNTINGTON — Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at Cabell Huntington Hospital, a member of Mountain Health Network, has recently been recognized as a Certified Quality Breast Center in the National Quality Measures for Breast Centers Program (NQMBC). This level of certification in the NQMBC Program is valid for one year.
The NQMBC is a voluntary quality program that identifies quality of care measures allowing breast centers to compare their performance with other centers across the United States and beyond. The NQMBC is the only breast care-specific quality management program of its type, offering performance monitoring of service delivery, professional performance and clinical outcomes across the patient’s journey from screening through diagnostics, surgery and adjuvant therapies.
“Our Breast Center was ranked above the 25th percentile on 14 quality measures, which demonstrates our clinical staff’s commitment to quality and excellence,” said Leann Ross, director of the ECCC Diagnostic Breast Center. “When it comes to patient care, this recognition helps identify areas for improvement and determine areas of strength. It’s also validating when we can compare our performance and outcomes to other centers across the nation, and know that we are exceeding high-quality standards for breast care.”
The NQMBC were developed by referencing the Health Care Advisory Board’s Clinical Quality Dashboard for breast centers published in the fall of 2004. The NQMBC reflect more than 19 years of work, which has culminated in the adoption of more than 40 National Quality Indicators.
For more information about ECCC, visit www.edwardsccc.org to learn more.
Unlimited Future to offer ‘Planning for Profit’ course
HUNTINGTON — Unlimited Future is launching its “Planning for Profit” course.
Planning for Profit will be provided in person at 1650 8th Ave. in Huntington and online through Zoom on Tuesdays for eight weeks, from 6-8 p.m., starting Tuesday, March 28.
Business Planning for Profit is a 16-hour course that teaches the steps of starting a profitable business and helps students create an easy-to-implement action plan. The course teaches a prospective business owner to research, learn, consider and what not do when starting a new business. It will help prepare the mind for the success that comes with opening a new business. The text for the course is filled with checklists, lists of important questions to ask, worksheets and internet resource guides, among other things.
Participants in Cabell, Jackson, Mason and Wayne counties have the opportunity to apply for FASTER WV Initiative loan fund for qualifying businesses. The FASTER WV Initiative is a program of Advantage Valley that aims to start up and expand businesses in the region.
Tuition for the Planning for Profit is currently waived thanks to a grant from Advantage Valley’s FASTER WV program. Participants who complete the course receive access to additional services including unlimited one-on-one coaching outside of the class for no additional fees.
To register, email at jules@unlimitedfuture.org.
Unlimited Future Inc. is a not-for-profit microenterprise development center and business incubator.
Groups create employment pathways for women
CHARLESTON — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Employment & Training, a job placement and training program within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Family Assistance, is partnering with West Virginia Women Work and local employers to create career pathways for women in non-traditional career paths.
Companies the programs are working with include the West Virginia Rural Water Association and Buzz Meats, according to a press release from DHHR.
The goal of the partnership is to help women explore, train and secure employment in non-traditional occupations, especially skilled trades. The West Virginia Women Work Step Up program is a tuition-free, employment-based skilled trade training program designed to prepare women for entry-level industry positions and registered apprenticeships.
Janie Cole, commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance, said the partnership with the West Virginia Rural Water Association will promote women’s access to its apprenticeship program and help more women find employment in the water treatment sector. Participants will attend site visits, receive water education, and experience the day-to-day duties of water and wastewater treatment professions, she said.
In 2022, of the estimated 146,000 butchers and meat processing workers in the United States, approximately 25% were women.
West Virginia Women Work is researching how best to prepare women for this occupation, according to the release, and Buzz Meats has agreed to interview Step Up graduates for full-time employment following their completion of the program.
“Women and girls are often encouraged to explore careers in traditional roles, such as caregiving or service industry positions,” WVWW Executive Director Carol Phillips said in the release. “By providing creative education paths that provide the skills necessary to obtain high paying careers and a support system for those early in their career, our programs can move women from unemployment or underemployment to a living wage in a short period of time. With partners like DHHR and their SNAP E&T Program, we can support women in their pursuit of these high paying careers and economic independence.”
The WVWW Step Up class cohort will begin in August at the Charleston and Morgantown locations. Women can apply online for the Step Up for Women Construction class at https://westvirginiawomenwork.org/step-up-construction and the Step Up for Women Advanced Manufacturing class at https://westvirginiawomenwork.org/step-up-manufacturing.
PEIA awards new contract for dental benefits
CHARLESTON — Sun Life U.S. will provide dental benefits to members of the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) beginning July 1 as part of the agency’s Mountaineer Flexible Benefits plan.
Sun Life has a network of providers in West Virginia, including mobile clinics and tele-dentistry options, according to the West Virginia Department of Administration.
Current and retired state employees will have the opportunity to opt into a Premier plan with expanded coverage limits and greater plan benefits, the Department of Administration said in a news release, including 100% coverage for diagnostic/preventative services and 90% coverage for many other services. Three of the four plans Sun Life offers provide benefits at a lower premium than previous plans, the release said.
Individuals wishing to change or add to their dental coverage will need to do so during PEIA’s open enrollment period from April 2 through May 15, according to the release.
Additional information regarding the benefit change will be published on the PEIA website at peia.wv.gov and distributed to plan members before April 2.
Retired and current state employees with questions regarding Sun Life’s options can attend one of PEIA’s seven benefit fairs statewide, or refer to the Mountaineer Flexible Benefits enrollment materials. The benefit fair schedule can be viewed online at https://peia.wv.gov/news_center/Pages/OE2024.aspx.
Sheets lowering gasoline prices this week
Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, kicked off St. Patrick’s Day on Friday by reducing the price of its premium, mid-grade and ethanol free fuel grades where available, the company said in a press release.
The prices of these grades will now be dropped to match the regular 87 prices at all Sheetz locations that offer these fuel options. This limited time promotion lasts until March 24, 2023, the company said.
Customers can check if their local Sheetz sells these fuel grades through the Sheetz mobile app or website.