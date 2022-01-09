CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will host a virtual refresher Acidified-Only Better Process Control (BPC) class on Jan. 26. People wanting to attend the class must have previously completed the BPCS course, according to a press release from the WVDA.
The event is a four-hour refresher class and will not provide certification, the release said.
There is no cost for the refresher class; however, space is limited and will be on a first-come-first-serve basis to the first 27 students.
“The class will review and reaffirm key points important to the safe production of acidified foods. These classes are detail oriented and cover a lot of information. We encourage those who have taken BPC classes before to attend this virtual refresher,” Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt said in the release.
The course will be taught by Dr. Joseph E. Marcy of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Each participant will be responsible for having their own BPC book from a previous class.
BPCS is a course that has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration as well as the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for processors of acidified and low acid canned foods.
This class is not mandatory to retain certification, the release said.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
