HUNTINGTON — The occupational medicine services at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center will now both be located in St. Mary’s Urgent Care and Occupational Medicine, 2827 Fifth Ave., Huntington. The change will be effective Monday, Feb. 7.
The integration of the two facilities will provide a number of new benefits to CHH occupational medicine clients, including a more streamlined approach to the examination process with on-site x-rays and labs and expansion of exam testing capabilities.
Jason Southall will join R. Allen Young at the combined location. Southall is a graduate of Mountain State University with a master’s degree in business administration. He is a certified medical examiner for FMCSA/DOT physicals, a certified occupational hearing conservationist (CAOHC) and a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants. Young is a graduate of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. He is a certified medical review officer and certified medical examiner for FMCSA/DOT physicals.
St. Mary’s Occupational Medicine is a full-service facility for occupational health, providing treatment of work-related injuries and illnesses, pre-employment physicals and drug screens and a number of other job-related screenings and exams. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 304-399-7850.
CHARLESTON — In his 2022 State of the State address on Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice announced the Job Jumpstart Program to assist West Virginians returning to the workforce.
West Virginia residents who currently receive unemployment benefits, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits and who obtain employment between Jan. 1 and Aug. 12, 2022, may be eligible for the Job Jumpstart Program, which will provide a one-time payment of $1,500. Those who complete a WorkForce West Virginia approved training program and obtain a credential between Jan. 1 and Aug.12, 2022 may also be eligible.
Beginning Feb.1, the program will be available on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 12, 2022, or until funding is expended. To be eligible, applicants must maintain employment for eight consecutive weeks and average a minimum of 32 hours per week. West Virginians who exhausted their unemployment benefits after Jan.1, 2022, who have re-entered the workforce, or are job searching, may also be eligible for this program.
Complete eligibility requirements and Job Jumpstart Program applications are available online at workforcewv.org/jjp. Interested applicants should complete the pre-screening questionnaire and be prepared to provide proof of current West Virginia residency, a valid Federal or State Driver’s License or I.D. and either proof of employment or credentials received if enrolled in an approved training program.
For additional program information, visit workforcewv.org/jjpfaqs.