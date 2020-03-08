Cabell Huntington Hospital rated among best hospitals in US
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) is the only hospital in West Virginia to be named to America’s 250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades for the second year.
Healthgrades, the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, released the recipients this week of the America’s 250 Best Hospitals Awards, which represent the top hospitals in the nation. These hospitals demonstrate superior clinical outcomes across the majority of common inpatient conditions and procedures and have sustained this performance for at least five consecutive years. This award recognizes the top 5% of 5,000 hospitals in the nation for clinical excellence.
“I am proud of our entire team’s passion and dedication to the highest levels of patient care. This is evident in their performance, commitment and excellence,” said Kevin Fowler, president of CHH. “This award validates our hospital’s mission to provide quality outcomes and clinical excellence to those we are privileged to serve. It is another example of why Huntington, West Virginia is becoming the regional destination for quality health care.”
CHH has also been recognized as one of Healthgrades 2020 America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopedic Surgery for the second year in a row and among America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for the ninth year in a row, along with 11 other awards.
According to the Healthgrades criteria, America’s Best Hospitals demonstrate superior clinical outcomes and sustained performance, as well as prioritize collaboration across the organization.
For a complete listing of Healthgrades awards presented to Cabell Huntington Hospital, visit us on the web at www.cabellhuntington.org.
First Highlander Community Connections takes place at Huntington High
HUNTINGTON — Huntington High School academy ambassadors welcomed alumna from the class of 1997.
The first Highlander Community Connections took place on Tuesday, March 3, at Huntington High School and gave students an opportunity to hear from alumna Laura Riegel of Blue Ink Technologies in Huntington.
Riegel spoke to students in the Project Lead the Way and Aerospace programs of study. She educated students on products that are designed and produced by Blue Ink Technologies. The company is known for designing apps for truckers and trucking companies to use to enhance their business operations.
Prior to returning to Huntington, Riegel worked as a Materials Engineer for The Boeing Company.
For more information or if you are interested in having your business spotlighted, contact Debbie Chapman, Academy Coordinator, by calling Huntington High School at 304-528-6411 or by email at dachapma@k12.wv.us.
JCPenney expands curbside pickup locally
BARBOURSVILLE — JCPenney will expand curbside pickup services to 50 additional locations across the United States, including its Huntington Mall location in Barboursville, the company announced.
“JCPenney Style on the Go Curbside Pickup” offers customers the option to grab online orders without leaving their car.
“Style on the Go Curbside Pickup is all about our customers and how they want to shop,” said Jim DePaul, executive vice president of stores. “As we continue to put our customers at the heart of everything we do, we continue to create engaging experiences across all touchpoints. Whether they’re shopping online at our flagship store, jcp.com, or through our app, we’re helping our customers live life their way through this convenient service.”
How Style on the Go works:
Shop. While viewing their digital cart, customers can select Free Same Day Pickup or Ship to Store before proceeding to checkout.
Park. When picking up their orders, customers pull up to a reserved parking spot.
Call or text. Customers call or send a text to the number posted on the reserved parking sign and provide their parking spot number and order number.
And go. A JCPenney associate will bring the order out to their car.
Style on the Go is available during local store hours.
Mountain Health Network hospitals earn spine surgery designation
HUNTINGTON — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield West Virginia has selected Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, members of Mountain Health Network, as a Blue Distinction Center+ for Spine Surgery as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program.
Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated health care facilities that show a commitment to delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.
Facilities designated as Blue Distinction Centers for Spine Surgery demonstrate expertise in cervical and lumbar fusion cervical laminectomy and lumbar laminectomy/discectomy procedures, resulting in fewer patient complications and readmissions compared to other facilities.
For more information about the program and for a complete listing of designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.
AirBnB hosting workshop offered by Ohio University Southern
IRONTON — Ohio University Southern Community Education is offering a workshop on “How to Host AirBnB” for homeowners interested in participating in the international lodging platform.
AirBnB launched in 2008 in California and now has more than 650,000 hosts worldwide. According to the AirBnB website, hosts can make around $1,100 per month by hosting guests.
The “How to Host AirBnB” workshop will be at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, in the Ohio Room of the Collins Center, Ironton Campus.
Matt Perkins, Ashland Mayor Pro-tem and Commissioner for the City of Ashland, who is also an Ashland business owner of Second Hand Rose Consignment and an AirBnB host, will facilitate the workshop.
Topics will include how to prepare your space for renting to guests; setting rates and receiving payment; protection for both hosts and guests; and other relevant topics.
Space is the special workshop is limited. Cost is $20 per person. Register online at https://commerce.cashnet.com/ohiocommed.
For more information, please email workforcesuccess@ohio.edu or call 740-533-4593.