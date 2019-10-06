Military procurement workshop set for Oct. 10 in Huntington
HUNTINGTON – Small businesses from around the region can learn about contracting opportunities with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps during a free workshop from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 10 at the Robert C. Byrd Institute in Huntington.
The event, sponsored by the Regional Contracting Assistance Center and the Department of Navy Strategic Systems Programs, is designed to educate small businesses about procedures and guidelines for doing business with these military branches and explain how to find out about upcoming contracting opportunities.
“Contracting opportunities for small businesses with the Navy and Marines are almost endless,” said Derek Scarbro, director of RCBI’s Appalachian Hatchery. “This is a unique opportunity to learn about contracting opportunities directly from Navy procurement officers and consult with RCAC staff to help navigate the process.”
Because seating is limited, registration is required at www.rcbi.org/go/navy. For more information, contact RCAC’s Sommer Straight at sstraight@rcacwv.com or Scarbro at dscarbro@rcbi.org.
Step Up for Women accepting applications
HUNTINGTON — Step Up for Women is accepting application for a 10-week manufacturing class that prepares women for jobs in manufacturing and machining at no cost to students.
Students will learn basic machining on mills and lathes; job search techniques, math skills and quality control. Students also will receive travel reimbursement and assistance purchasing clothes and tolls required to work in the industry.
The class runs from January 2020 through March 2020 and women do not need to be resident of West Virginia to participate.
Step Up is a program of WV Women Work, a nonprofit organization.
Visit wvwomenwork.org/stepupamp for more information or call Melinda Perron at 304-528-9991.