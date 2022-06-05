J. Robert Fletcher Professorship for Engineering awarded in CECS
HUNTINGTON — Dr. Asad Salem was awarded the J. Robert Fletcher Professorship for Engineering in Marshall University’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences in April. Salem is the interim chair of the Weisberg Department of Mechanical Engineering.
“Dr. Salem has served Marshall University in mechanical engineering very well for a number of years, and is very deserving of this honor,” said Dr. David A. Dampier, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Sciences.
The J. Robert Fletcher Professorship for Engineering supports an endowed faculty position in mechanical engineering at Marshall. J.H. Fletcher & Co., along with the Fletcher family, established the endowment in 2010 with a gift of $125,000, which was matched by a trust fund at that time.
Fletcher, who died in May 2009, moved to Huntington in 1947 with his family business. Alongside his father and brother, he designed underground roof support systems for coal and limestone mines and built a manufacturing plant in Huntington. Today, J.H. Fletcher & Co. is one of the world’s premier manufacturers of underground roof support systems.
The funds Salem received will support his research in the areas of coal mining production, mining equipment and mine safety.
In 2012, Marshall received a $721,000 bequest from the Fletcher estate to fund the engineering professorship. The donation was matched through the state’s “Bucks for Brains” West Virginia Research Trust Fund for a total benefit to the university of more than $1.4 million.
Salem has been with Marshall since 2013. He is the founding chair of the mechanical engineering program. Fletcher was instrumental in establishing the program through monetary gifts.
Barnes Health receives 16 National Telly awards
HURRICANE, W.Va. — Barnes Health, a West Virginia and Nashville-based full-service, strategic healthcare advertising, marketing and public relations firm, was recently honored with 16 Telly Awards at the 43rd Annual Telly Awards national competition based in New York, New York.
The 16 total awards represent more combined Telly Awards for video production in the hospital category than any other agency, hospital or hospital system in America earned in this year’s competition.
“These awards are a direct reflection of the quality of clients Barnes Health represents and how they empower our team to be strategically creative,” stated Barnes Health Chairman, Jeff Barnes. “Our team is extremely honored and humbled to have received this number of Telly Awards this year.
Barnes Health received the awards for video production excellence on behalf of Pikeville Medical Center, Thomas Health, Pleasant Valley Hospital, Roane General Hospital and MVA Health Centers.
Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards is the premier award honoring outstanding regional and national television commercials, as well as the nation’s finest video and film productions. The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries annually from all 50 states and many foreign countries.
Founded in 2002, Barnes Health, a division of Barnes Agency, has to date received over 600 regional and national awards for advertising excellence.
Huntington contractor listed in top 20 nationally
HUNTINGTON — Riedel-Wilks Building Structures, a Huntington-based company, was recently listed in the Metal Construction News list of top metal building contractors in the United States.
Riedel-Wilks came in at number 20 overall in square footage by delivering 467,216 square feet of pre-engineered buildings, which equated to 1,267 tons of steel in 2021.
Company President Scott A. Riedel said it was the company’s highest-ranked finish in its company’s 44 years in business.
Riedel-Wilks Building Structures is a commercial and industrial general contractor founded in 1978 and is one of the largest design/build general contractors in the Tri-State. It builds both conventional and steel structures and have long term relationships with both Varco-Pruden Buildings of Memphis, Tennessee, and Parkline Building Systems of Eleanor, West Virginia.
Huntington’s Dutch Miller Auto Group makes donation
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — Huntington’s Dutch Miller Auto Group has contributed $15,000 to the World Association of Marching Show Bands 2023 World Championship Competition to be held in Buckhannon.
The WAMSB 2023 World Championship will take place in July 2023. This is only the second time in 26 years it will take place in the U.S. and the first time being hosted on the East Coast.
To date, 47 bands from 24 nations have submitted applications to participate.
The $15,000 contribution is among the latest in contributions toward the event. To date, contributions have been received from the City of Buckhannon in the amount of $100,000, a grant from the National Endowment of the Arts for $10,000, the Randolph County Commission for $7,500, Harrison County Commission for $4,000 and Community Bank for $550.
Thie one-time event provides an opportunity to develop and leverage long-term tourism and economic development relationships with international entities, dignitaries, and other attendees from around the world.
WV gets federal funding to upgrade rail infrastructure
A short-line railroad in north central West Virginia has a received a federal infrastructure improvement grant of $1.6 to make safety improvements along an approximately 42-mile railroad corridor on the Appalachian and Ohio Railroad (A&O) from Grafton to Buckhannon, the federal government announced on Thursday.
The Appalachian and Ohio Railroad received up to $1.6 million for a project that will replace its antiquated traffic control system and install a new and modern broken rail detection system on the entire signaled section of the AO rail line. The new system will replace an aging, obsolete system that has reached the end of its useful service life. The project qualifies for the statutorily required set-aside for rural investment. The Class III AO will provide a 39% match.
This funding is part of the Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant program. Nationally, the CRISI program awarded 46 projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia more than $368 million. FRA’s award will make critical upgrades to rail infrastructure in West Virginia to ensure goods move through the supply chain more safely and reliably.