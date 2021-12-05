McDonald’s owners, operators raise over $32,000 for RMHC
HUNTINGTON — McDonald’s owners and operators in the Huntington area are celebrating having raised more than $32,000 for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Huntington.
The funds, which will help support the work RMHC does to keep families together, were collected via fry sales at McDonald’s restaurants across the region throughout 2021, the company said in a press release.
“As longtime supporters of RMHC, we know how important the work of our local Ronald McDonald House is,” local McDonald’s owner and operator Kevin Thompson said in the release. “We are incredibly grateful every day to be able to support their mission and we take pride in helping such a great organization make a real difference for so many.”
For more than four decades, RMHC has supported families with sick and injured children by providing vital resources and helping them stay together during treatment, officials said. They added that RMHC of Huntington provides a supportive “home-away-from-home” for families and their children who are receiving medical treatment at area hospitals. They provide guest families with all the comforts of home plus a local support network so they can focus on their child’s healing.
Local McDonald’s customers can support RMHC anytime they visit their neighborhood McDonald’s by asking to “Round Up” their order total for RMHC, sending their spare change to RMHC.
Advantage Valley announces child care startup webinar
CHARLESTON — Advantage Valley will have a webinar titled “How to Start or Grow a Child Care Business in Advantage Valley” at 6 p.m. Dec. 9.
The free hour-long webinar will offer resource information on child care stabilization grants, licensure and reimbursement rates, and it will showcase the updated comprehensive Childcare Start Up Guides for the region.
The webinar is for those interested in starting or expanding a childcare business in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam or Wayne counties and will provide overview of the coaching, entrepreneurial training and revolving loan fund of the FASTER WV program. It will include panelists Priscila Santos from Start Up WV, Lisa Ertle from the Department of Health and Human Resources, and Jack Dorminy from the West Virginia University John Chambers College of Business & Economics.
Registration is available through the Advantage Valley website https://advantagevalley.com/entrepreneurship/childcare/ or by calling Advantage Valley at 304-541-9657.