Circle M Farms Feed & Supply to construct processing facility
JACKSON, Ohio — Circle M Farms Feed & Supply, a commercial distributor of agricultural products and a food processor for wholesale meat products, announced today plans to construct a new food processing facility. When fully operational, the company projects the creation of eight new jobs in Jackson County.
“Circle M Meats would like our loyal customers to know they will be able to buy fresh and frozen meat here in Jackson County,” said owner Tami Mercer. “We will be taking appointments for summer processing for pork and beef. I would also like to thank OhioSE, JobsOhio and Jackson County Economic Development for their assistance in making this project a reality.”
The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant will be used toward the purchase of new machinery and equipment and construction costs for the new facility.
“This project is a great example of a growing company making a critical investment to expand into a new business segment,” said OhioSE President Mike Jacoby. “There is a strong and growing food processing cluster in Jackson County and we are thankful to play a part in this company’s growth.”
The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant is open to businesses located within distressed areas in Ohio or businesses with majority owners who are veterans, disabled or and underrepresented race or gender. Applicants must be within the following targeted areas: advanced manufacturing, aerospace/aviation, automotive, energy/chemicals, financial services, healthcare, agribusiness, logistics/distribution and technology.
CSX improves rating for environmental leadership
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CSX improved to the highest possible A rating for leadership in corporate sustainability by CDP, an independent, global non-governmental organization dedicated to advancing sustainable business practices.
CSX was the top U.S.-based class I railroad in this year’s ranking.
For the eighth consecutive year, CSX achieved “Leadership” status in CDP’s prestigious annual rankings, which scored 5,800 companies’ efforts to address climate change.
This year, CSX improved to the “A List” rating for its actions to cut emissions, mitigate climate risks and help increase corporate transparency. This ranking places CSX in the top 5% of survey respondents globally.
“CSX is proud to be recognized by CDP for our sustainable business practices,” Nathan Goldman, executive vice president and chief legal officer, said in a press release. “In addition to contributing to greenhouse gas reductions and addressing climate change, CSX’s commitment to advance environmental sustainability supports our company’s business strategy.”
To learn more about sustainability at CSX, view the company’s most recent Environmental, Social and Governance Report at www.csx.com/esg.
St. Mary’s, Humana announce agreement
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center, one of West Virginia’s largest health care facilities, and Humana Inc. announced last week that they have signed an agreement to expand local access to in-network health care for Humana Medicare Advantage members.
The contract is in effect for Humana Medicare Advantage Health Maintenance Organization (HMO), Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), and Private Fee-for Service (PFFS) health plans in the greater Huntington Tri-State area. Plan members now have in-network access at St. Mary’s Medical Center, a 393-bed hospital that serves patients from a 52-county region and is part of Mountain Health Network.
“We’re very pleased that local Humana Medicare Advantage members have a new, in-network option for quality health care in the Tri-State region,” said Todd Campbell, president of St. Mary’s Medical Center. “St. Mary’s aligns with Humana in our shared commitment to the health and well-being of the community.”
“Expanding access to care near where our members live is always a priority for Humana, but especially so as the coronavirus pandemic continues,” said Eric Bohannon, Humana’s regional Medicare president in West Virginia. “We are pleased to work with the team at St. Mary’s Medical Center, which has a distinguished history of serving the community for nearly 100 years.”
Cabell Huntington Hospital earns Optum honors
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital’s (CHH) Center for Surgical Weight Control has been named a Center of Excellence (COE) for bariatric surgery by the Clinical Sciences Institute of Optum. CHH has received the award five times.
A COE designation is given to medical practices that combine top-quality clinical care with excellent patient support and better patient outcomes. Optum Centers of Excellence are reviewed annually and provide access to clinically superior, cost-effective healthcare-based criteria, such as fewer patient complications and readmissions.
Those who belong to the Optum COE program perform more successful bariatric procedures than many other facilities nearby and are able to provide 15% lower mortality rate compared to non-COE providers, 16% lower inpatient hospital readmissions and 12% lower reoperation rate for bariatric procedures
To learn more about weight loss and bariatric surgery options at Cabell Huntington Hospital, call 304-399-4118.
Fiesta Tableware to lay off workers
NEWELL, W.Va. — Fiesta Tableware Company has issued a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Act notice that it will permanently close its East Liverpool facility.
The facility is located at 1 Anna Street in East Liverpool, Ohio.
As a result of the decision, the 59 active employees who work at that location will be laid off and the 21 temporarily laid-off employees who previously worked there will not be recalled.
The company said in a press release that jobs will be available soon at the Newell, West Virginia, facility of Fiesta Tableware and these employees are strongly encouraged to apply. Some positions are open immediately, the company said.
“The prolonged impact of COVID-19 on our business has caused us to make some difficult staffing and operational decisions,” Liz McIlvain, president and CEO of Fiesta Tableware said in the release. “The closure of the East Liverpool facility will enable The Fiesta Tableware Company to reduce overhead by consolidating resources into one main facility Various equipment will be moved to the main production headquarters in Newell.
“This physical consolidation will enable our manufacturing process to function more quickly and efficiently providing all the same iconic product lines. We’ll be able to increase our production rates and provide a faster turnaround, which is crucial in today’s demanding consumer landscape,” Mcllvain said.
The active employees will be laid off in stages. The bulk of the layoffs will occur when production ceases, but some employees will be retained for a short period of time to complete the closure activities.
The layoffs will commence on Feb. 11, 2021, or within 14 days after that date. The temporarily laid-off employees will be considered permanently laid off effective Feb. 11, 2021.
“This facility has been a longstanding fixture in our community and an innovator of American pottery since 1903,” McIlvain said. “We’ll continue to honor the legacy through the knowledge and craftsmanship that has been passed along to The Fiesta Tableware Company through the consolidation of the plants locally and continued operations in the Tri-State area.”