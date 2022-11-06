New Hospice location to host open house
SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Hospice of Huntington and Tri-State LifeCare will host an open house at their new office location at 48 Private Drive 339 in South Point, Ohio, according to a release.
The open house is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 across the street from Casa Grande Mexican restaurant.
“Hospice of Huntington has been serving families in Ohio for many years, previously operating out of a smaller office down the street in South Point, said Melanie Hall, president and CEO of Hospice of Huntington. “We are really excited to share this new space with the community.”
St. Mary’s Medical Center achieves comprehensive stroke certification
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center has again achieved comprehensive stroke certification through the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC). St. Mary’s Regional Stroke Center is the only ACHC-accredited stroke center in West Virginia.
Certification is a process through which health care organizations demonstrate compliance with national standards. Certification by ACHC reflects an organization’s dedication and commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a higher level of performance and patient care.
“Being recognized by a prestigious national organization, such as ACHC, is a significant achievement that reaffirms our commitment to providing advanced medicine and compassionate care to everyone we serve,” said Christy Franklin, director of St. Mary’s Regional Neuroscience Center and director of telehealth for Mountain Health Network. “Our stroke center team works every day to meet and exceed high performance standards in patient care.”
ACHC certification confirms that St. Mary’s provides high-quality care as determined by an independent external process of evaluation.
For more information about St. Mary’s Regional Stroke Center, visit www.st-marys.org.
Funding available to help Columbia Gas customers with heating costs
COLUMBUS — Funding is available this winter heating season for Columbia Gas customers in Ohio through the Ohio Department of Development’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) to help manage heating costs for those who qualify.
HEAP is a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans with financial assistance for their home energy bills. This once-annual benefit is applied directly to the customer’s utility bill or bulk fuel bill.
“This funding is vital to so many of our customers, especially those in vulnerable positions and facing a tighter budget this winter,” said Columbia president and chief operating officer Vince Parisi. “Here at Columbia we believe in keeping our customers — many of whom are seniors, live with children or have disabilities — safe, warm and connected, and this program will help us continue to do that.”
Applicants must have a household income at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines to qualify for the program. Last year, more than 43,000 Columbia Gas customers received funding to help manage their energy costs.
Customers can apply for HEAP at EnergyHelp.ohio.gov, but it must be completed at the customer’s local energy assistance provider. Customers who received HEAP funding in previous years must reapply to be eligible for 2022-23.
To find a list of local energy assistance providers or to see if you qualify for the program, call 2-1-1 or Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077.
Area butchers to compete in first round of meat-cutting challenge
SOUTH CHARLESTON — When area butchers for Texas Roadhouse hit the ice rink at Memorial Ice Arena this week, they won’t need skates or hockey sticks to score. To prove they’re a cut above the competition, 29 professional meat-cutters from across the region will compete on the ice in the first round of the qualifier meat-cutting challenge on Wednesday.
Each participant receives 30-40 pounds of beef, consisting of one sirloin, one filet and one ribeye to cut. Meat cutters are judged on quality, yield and speed in the timed cut-off. The winner is the cutter who yields the most steaks with the highest quality cut in the least amount of time. To assure the best, freshest quality meat, all cutting is done at 38 degrees.
“It’s really an art,” Buddy Walker, Texas Roadhouse product coach, said in a news release. “We host this annual competition to celebrate our professional meat cutters. We love our people and our meat-cutting program is one way we show appreciation and reward their hard work and dedication.”
Participating meat-cutters from the region include Christopher Terry and Morgan Mitchell, both from Huntington; Hunter Dunham, Larry Rice and Ian Nuckols, all from Ashland; Robert Cridge, Paul Martin and Mark Dickerson, all from Charleston; and Lowell Cole and Chastidy Howell, both from Pikeville, Kentucky.
Each meat-cutter is responsible for hand-cutting every steak served at their local Texas Roadhouse. In an average year, they cut about $1 million worth of meat and spend seven to eight hours a day cutting meat in the 35-degree walk-in cooler.
Top scoring challengers in the region will advance to the semifinals, where they’ll compete for the opportunity to participate in the 2022 national competition. The semi-finals and final competition will be held in March. The winner of the national competition receives a grand prize of $25,000 and is crowned “Meat Cutter of the Year.”
The National Meat Cutting Challenge is part of the Meat Hero program, created in 2001, to recognize daily efforts of Texas Roadhouse meat-cutters. Meat cutters hand-cut each steak served at the restaurants. Their work is displayed in the lobby where guests are invited to choose their favorite steak.