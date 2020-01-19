RCBI challenge to recognize best in agricultural innovation
HUNTINGTON — Agricultural innovators across West Virginia will compete for a business assistance package valued in excess of $10,000 as part of a contest sponsored by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI).
The fifth annual West Virginia Vanguard Agriculture Competition will honor innovation and ingenuity in agriculture, recognizing an entrepreneur whose idea has the greatest potential to solve logistical challenges in the local food supply chain and bring a new product to market.
The winner will receive assistance with product design and development; logo creation and marketing; patent, trademark and copyright applications; business development planning; and funding opportunities.
West Virginia residents and out-of-state residents enrolled in West Virginia colleges and universities are eligible to compete. Innovators must apply online at www.rcbi.org/go/vanguard2020.
Entries must be received by 5 p.m. Feb. 12. The winner will be announced in late February during the West Virginia Small Farms Conference in Charleston.
The contest is part of RCBI’s Agricultural Innovations, an initiative to improve opportunities for West Virginia’s farming and agricultural economy. The initiative supports and enhances a vibrant local foods system by promoting entrepreneurship and innovation. RCBI also helps food producers, distributors and buyers expand their reach and influence through advanced manufacturing practices and product development.
The Agricultural Innovations initiative is funded by the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation and supported by a coalition of partners across West Virginia.
Free career fair set for out-of-school youth
HUNTINGTON — The Region 2 Workforce Investment Board is hosting a free career and job fair for out-of-school youth from the ages of 18 to 24 on Thursday, Jan. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Huntington One Stop Office, 2699 Park Ave. in Huntington.
The Out of School Youth program (OSY) is a system focused on WIOA-eligible youth between the ages of 18 and 24 that is designed to provide opportunities for employment, training and development, education, mentoring, career development and more.
The OSY program has been operating since the inception of the federal Workforce Investment Act in 1998. The WIA was replaced by the Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act in 2014. The Region 2 WIB has administered the OSY program in the seven-county region they serve since 1998 and has operated it internally since July 2019. Since that time, over 100 youth have been served through the program and over $720,000 has been invested in the program and participants.
Employers and training providers are encouraged to attend the job fair and recruit potential employees. Participation for youth and employers is free. For more information, contact Melissa Bias, program director, at 304-508-2696 or via email at mbias@wvregion2.org.
Cabell Health Care Center receives high scores
CULLODEN — Cabell Health Care Center (HCC) received high satisfaction scores from families and employees, according to My InnerView/National Research Corp., an independent survey company that collects and analyzes data from long-term care centers throughout the United States.
Cabell HCC had 97% of families who rated their overall satisfaction with facility services as “excellent and good,” and 92% of employees who rated their overall job satisfaction as “excellent and good.” The national average for families is 88%, and for employees is 72%.
Cabell HCC is a 2015 Bronze National Quality Award recipient from the American Health Care Association/National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL).
Cabell HCC is a 90-bed nursing, long-term care center and specializes in short-term rehabilitation care such as physical, speech and occupational therapy.
For more information or to schedule a tour, contact Cabell HCC at 304-390-5709.
Software training program accepting applications
HUNTINGTON — NewForce, a six-month, tuition-free software development training program, has opened applications for their third cohort in Huntington.
NewForce is a partnership between Generation West Virginia, Mountwest Community and Technical College, and committed employer partners across the state. NewForce was created to ensure that West Virginians have the right technology skills for companies ready to hire in the Mountain State.
“At NewForce, we structure our classroom like a software development workplace, ” Jordan Castelloe, lead instructor at NewForce, said in a news release. “Students learn by working on teams to build software applications that solve real-world business problems.”
According to the release, NewForce students come from different backgrounds including retail, food service and the military. The first cohort of NewForce students graduated in July 2019. Eighty percent of graduates from the first cohort are now employed in software development with West Virginia-based employers like IBM, Mountain Leverage, Core10, Green Bank Observatory and more. The second cohort is underway and will graduate in February.
“At Generation West Virginia, we don’t think you should have to leave home to find a job you love. We are committed to developing programs so more people can stay and succeed in the Mountain State,” Natalie Roper, executive director of Generation West Virginia, said in the release.
“Before attending NewForce, I was working a minimum wage retail job, and now I work as an Engineer 1 at Core10,” said Sable Bowen, a recent NewForce graduate. “This new opportunity has increased my household salary and standard of living, provided me with a sense of financial independence and security, and I finally feel challenged in my work.”
No prior technology experience in coding or math is required to be eligible to apply for NewForce. Prospective students can learn more about the program and apply at www.newforce.com by Jan. 31. Classes begin in March.
TechConnectWV hosting SBIR-STTR bootcamps in WV
CHARLESTON — TechConnect West Virginia, in partnership with the West Virginia Small Business Development Center, is hosting a series of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) bootcamps in the state in 2020 as part of its recently launched “Bridging the Ecosystem in Science & Technology in West Virginia” program, or “BEST in West Virginia.”
“We’re thrilled to launch the ‘BEST in West Virginia’ program because SBIR-STTR grants are a source of non-dilutive, early-stage funding for small businesses and researchers, and we want to see them utilized more often,” said Anne Barth, executive director of TechConnect West Virginia.
Barth said the bootcamps will be held Jan. 28 in Wheeling; Feb. 25 in Morgantown; March 24 in Beckley; April 21 in Huntington; May 7 in Bluefield; June 2 in Shepherdstown; July 21 in South Charleston; and Aug. 5 in Parkersburg.
For more information on the events or to register, visit the “Events” page on the TechConnect website at www.techconnectwv.org.