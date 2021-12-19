JH Fletcher & Co. recognized for safety
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — The 2021 Encova and West Virginia Manufacturers Association Safety Award was presented to J.H. Fletcher & Co. of Huntington. The company is one of the top global producers of custom underground mining equipment and has provided engineering and manufacturing solutions since 1937.
Lisa Hamrick, senior business development manager at Encova, presented the safety award to J.H. Fletcher & Co. during the Encova Safety Award Luncheon at the WVMA Winter Convention on Dec. 7 in White Sulphur Springs.
“It is a great honor for us to present this award in partnership with WVMA,” Hamrick said. “At Encova, we are aware that a culture of workplace safety requires education, commitment and dedication from the employer. This award is our way of recognizing those employers who choose to make safety paramount.”
Fletcher CEO Greg Hinshaw accepted the award, joined by company President and Vice Chairman Rod Duncan and Dave Cooper, retired vice president of risk management.
“We appreciate the recognition from Encova and WVMA. Safety involves employees at every level, this is very much an award achieved by everyone in our organization,” Hinshaw said. “Creating a safe work environment requires continual assessment and maintaining safe practices by individuals requires constant emphasis. Support from Encova and WVMA assist our safety, risk, and human resource professionals in our drive for zero accidents.”
WVMA President Rebecca McPhail said J.H. Fletcher & Co. embodies the spirit of the Encova Safety Award.
“Fletcher sets a great example for safety in the workplace, and they have done so for decades,” McPhail said. “We at the WVMA appreciate Encova’s partnership on the safety award because workplace safety is the top priority for all our members.”
Mountain Health Network receive gold honors
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, members of Mountain Health Network (MHN), have been recognized by the West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA) with Gold Honors in the WVHA’s Commitment to Excellence Honors Program.
“Our staff and physicians are committed to providing highly reliable care with the best possible outcomes for the patients we serve and we thank the WVHA for recognizing that commitment,” said Hoyt Burdick, M.D., chief medical officer of MHN. “We thank our physicians and staff for their diligence in achieving and exceeding these important quality benchmarks leading to this special recognition by the WVHA.”
The West Virginia Hospital Association recognized Cabell Huntington and St. Mary’s for outstanding work in the following topic areas: Alliance for Innovation on Material Health; antibiotic stewardship; care transitions; emergency department information exchange; hospital quality improvement contract; influenza vaccination; opioid stewardship; patient family engagement; and the WVHA discharge data program.
The Honors Program was conceived and developed by the WVHA Quality Committee and approved by the WVHA Board of Trustees. The objectives of the Honors Program are to reward successful efforts to develop and promote quality improvement activities; inspire hospitals to be leaders in improving the health of West Virginians; and to raise awareness of nationally accepted standards of care that are proven to enhance patient outcomes.
The WVHA is a not-for-profit statewide organization representing 59 hospitals and health systems across the continuum of care. The WVHA was founded in 1925 to serve as the collective voice of the state’s hospital community. Today, the mission of the WVHA is to support its members in achieving a strong, healthy West Virginia. Members of the Association envision a strong healthcare system that supports optimizing the health status of West Virginians served by hospitals and improving the economic condition of the state.