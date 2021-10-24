GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on November 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Oct. 29, 2021.
OVBC continues to maintain a consistent, regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share, the company said in a press release.
Chairman and CEO Tom Wiseman said, “It has been quite an active time for the company. We were thrilled to open a new branch, our OVB Point Pleasant North Office, in August. This branch will increase our footprint in the Mason County area and provide additional resources as well as a convenient option for our customers on the go with the drive-thru only experience.
We also officially opened Race Day Mortgage, Inc., a new subsidiary of Ohio Valley Bank. Race Day is an online-only consumer direct mortgage company providing services through convenient mobile and digital channels. The growth the company has experienced is part of our commitment to remain an independent, community bank for years to come. The support of our shareholders means so much to us as we continue to move forward and as always, put our Community First.”
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. For more information, visit www.ovbc.com.
