Food Truck startup training course offered
HUNTINGTON — Unlimited Future in Huntington is offering a food truck startup training course that teaches the steps of starting a profitable business.
The training is a one-and-a-half-hour course that helps students create an easy-to-implement action plan.
This course is a guide to plan for a successful food truck business by looking at potential menu items, city and state licensing, cost analysis, health department regulations and ways to become profitable, according to a press release from Unlimited Future.
The training will be provided in person at 1650 8th Ave. in Huntington from 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 11. The class is offered to the public at no charge, and participants may qualify for free one-on-one coaching to get their food truck business up and running, the release said.
To register, email at jules@unlimitedfuture.org or call 304-697-3007.
Valley Health opens new drive-thru at Pea Ridge locaction
HUNTINGTON — Valley Health Systems has opened its Pea Ridge drive-thru pharmacy at 4270 U.S. Route 60.
According to a press release, the new location will help Valley Health patients and the general public access medications for optimal health outcomes, save money through competitive 340B drug pricing and enjoy the convenience of drive-thru services.
The Pea Ridge pharmacy, including the drive-thru, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Valley Health pharmacies accept most insurances, including Medicare, Medicaid and commercial plans, the release said. Valley Health also offers discounts such as the sliding fee program for those eligible who are uninsured or have difficulty affording their medications.
Officials said in com ing weeks the Pea Ridge pharmacy will offer over-the-counter products through the drive-thru and patients can receive over the counter COVID test kits at no cost.
Valley Health Pea Ridge specializes in women’s health services including OBGYN care, ultrasound, in-house lab, and pharmacy, officials said.
WMOV expands coverage to Mason, Meigs counties
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — WMOV Radio has expanded its coverage area to include Mason County, West Virginia, and Meigs County, Ohio, the station said in a press release.
The signal is available from a new transmitter near Point Pleasant at 106.9 on the FM radio dial, according to the release.
“This new signal fills a void for talk radio in this area of the Ohio Valley,” Tom Susman, owner of WMOV, said in the release. “Expanding into this market allows WMOV to double its potential listenership and provides another radio option for residents of these counties. Our goal is to promote local information and news.”
Susman said among the programming now available at 106.9 FM are “The Final Cup,” a locally produced talk show from 9 to 10 a.m. weekdays; the statewide MetroNews “Talkline with Hoppy Kercheval” from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays; “The Valley Today,” a local news program from 4 to 6 p.m. weekdays; and “West Virginia Outdoors with Chris Lawrence” on Saturday mornings. In addition to those shows and other national programs, WMOV brings back Cincinnati Reds baseball broadcasts to the area.
WMOV, which also broadcasts at 93.5 FM and 1360 AM in Jackson County, West Virginia, in addition to 106.9 FM in Mason and Meigs counties, can be reached by phone at 304-273-2544. WMOV is operated by the same group that operates WJEH, 93.1 FM, The Wolf.
Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce launching new ‘State of’ series
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce’s government affairs committee will be launching a new “State of” series on Thursday, May 25, at 8 a.m. at Guyan Golf & Country Club.
According to chamber officials, the series will provide opportunities for elected officials, business leaders and topical experts to share official “State of” addresses that highlight current initiatives and successes and what can be expected in the short- and long-term in their geographic area or industry. These events are designed to keep chamber members and community leaders connected and informed about current events and issues that are impacting the business community so we work together toward common goals to benefit the greater Huntington region, officials said.
“With one pillar of the chamber’s strategic plan being to connect the community, the ‘State of’ series provides a platform to bring the people and organizations of Cabell and Wayne counties together for informative and engaging discussions of relevant topics,” said Barry Burgess, managing partner at Somerville & Company PLLC and chairman of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors.
“I’m excited to launch this new series, which will be open to Chamber members and the broader community,” said Tricia Ball, president and CEO of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce. “One of our focuses at the Chamber this year has been to provide member-informed content that prioritizes the perspectives, needs, and interests of our members to ensure that our events are relevant, useful, and engaging. Through this process, it has been clear that there is a desire for more updates on and input into legislation. My hope is that this series will continue to strengthen our business climate through the dialogue that is created by our business and government leaders.”
The first event will be the “State of the Village” featuring Village of Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum. He will provide the business community with an update on recent area achievements and current developments as well as an outlook for the future.
The cost of the event is $30 for Chamber members and $40 for non-members, which includes admission and breakfast. The breakfast menu will be scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, home fries, fruit, scones, granola, yogurt, coffee, orange juice and water.
Register at https://tinyurl.com/hrccstateofvillage. For more information, contact the chamber at 304-525-5131 or chamber@huntingtonchamber.org.
Advantage Valley Inc. offering next Kauffman FastTrac class
CHARLESTON — Advantage Valley is offering its next Kauffman FastTrac class starting on Thursday, May 11, at Area 34 in Hurricane, West Virginia, the organization said in a press release.
Kauffman FastTrac is a seven-week course that connects aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs to the information, frameworks and resources needed to start and grow a business. Advantage Valley offers the free class four times a year through its FASTER WV Entrepreneurship Program, officials said.
“Entrepreneurs, and home-grown businesses, have become increasingly important to our regional economy,” Bryan Shaw, director of entrepreneurial development for Advantage Valley, said in the release. “Skills gained from the Kauffman FastTrac class are crucial for starting a small business or microenterprise. Let our class help you succeed.”
Officials said FASTER WV helps individuals start or scale businesses throughout a 10-county region of Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne counties. FASTER WV offers free business coaching, classes, technical assistance and access to capital. Since its inception over three and a half years ago, FASTER WV is responsible for the start of 67 new businesses and the creation of 96 new jobs; $315,500 in loans have been made to local entrepreneurs while nine mini grants have been awarded for a total of $25,000, according to the release.
Anyone interested in participating in the Kauffman FastTrac Class can sign up at https://airtable.com/shrjJJw6DZS1eqXa0. To learn more about FASTER WV, call 304-352-1165 or visit https://advantagevalley.com/entrepreneurship/.
Generation West Virginia announces Fellowship Class for 2023
CHARLESTON — Generation West Virginia (GWV), an organization dedicated to attracting, retaining and advancing young people in West Virginia, has announced the GWV Fellowship Class of 2023.
The GWV Fellowship is a nine-month program designed to empower young professionals in West Virginia, according to a press release.
The Class of 2023 is a group of young professionals from Wheeling to Williamson whose backgrounds span various sectors, including health care, education, nonprofit, technology and law. They were chosen for their potential to make a lasting impact in their respective fields and beyond, the release said.
Over the course of nine months, the GWV Fellows will attend nine sessions, five in-person and four virtual, where they will learn from industry leaders while honing a skill set that will accelerate their professional track and empower them to grow within their current positions.
The GWV Fellowship, Class of 2023 is Johnna Bailey, For West Virginia’s Future (Ona); Jessica Basagic, Pendleton Community Bank (Franklin); Matthew “Dylan” Bishop, InspecionGo (Morgantown); Megan Bishop, Williamson Health and Wellness Center (Williamson); Bethany Buckner, Prestera Center Inc. (Huntington); Brandon Cordle, Core10 (Huntington); Sean Cottrill, Pickering Associates (Parkersburg); Vincent DeGeorge, Grow Ohio Valley (Wheeling); Jason Delong, The Health Plan of West Virginia (Wheeling); Nicole Dias, WV Brownfields Assistance Center (Morgantown); Baleigh Epperly, Coalfield Development (Huntington); Alexandria Fansler, NASA IV&V (Fairmont); Amna Haque, West Virginia University (Morgantown); Clayton Harkins, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP (Charleston); Lily Hicks, WV Department of Commerce (Charleston); Krislyn Holden, Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corp. (Maxwelton); William Lacek, West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (Charleston); Treasure Lanham, West Virginia University (Morgantown); Jessica Lilley, WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital (Wheeling); Sarah-Frances Lyon, Marshall University (Huntington); Emily Maguire, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital (Glen Dale); Jamon Schmidt, Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley (Charleston); Sarah Short, United Way of the River Cities (Huntington); and Madison Stone, Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley (Charleston).
The GWV Fellowship Class of 2023 will begin their program this month.