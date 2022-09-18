The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its 2022 Member Trade Show, presented by Huntington Bank, at the Mountain Health Arena Convention Center from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Additional sponsors include the City of Huntington, OVP Health, and Alpha Technologies as Legendary Sponsors; Netranom and Huntington Junior College as Incredible Sponsors; and Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center, United Way of the River Cities, Mountain State Insurance Company, and Signarama River Cities as Super Sponsors.
Featuring over 50 businesses, the trade show offers an opportunity for local businesses to promote their products and services while connecting with the community and fellow Chamber members in an atmosphere with food, drinks, prizes and games. This year’s theme will be the Chamber’s Mightiest Heroes. Past themes have included movies, rock and roll, sports and western.
With the theme for 2022 focusing on superheroes, attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite superhero (or villain) and may enter to compete in a costume contest. Participating businesses will also be competing in a table decorating contest. Numerous door prizes will be available for entry.
“Digital marketing, especially social media, is a fantastic tool for businesses to connect with their customers and potential customers but you can’t replace the value of face-to-face conversations. Our goal with the Trade Show is to facilitate those in-person interactions that build relationships and emotional connections with our member’s brands,” said Tricia Ball, the chamber’s president and CEO.
COLUMBUS — Columbia Gas of Ohio has been awarded the “Most Trusted Utility Brand Award” for 2022 by Escalent following its recent study.
The award was given to only 39 brands across the country. Utilities named the most trusted brands are selected based on Brand Trust Index scores in the top decile of the industry, top score within their respective benchmark segment, or having an index score within 20 points of the top benchmark segment score above the industry average.
Vince Parisi, president of Columbia Gas, said, “This award recognizes Columbia for our industry-leading customer trust levels. Our team displays a high level of trust based on the daily hard work, selflessness, and dedication to safety and customer service.”
Escalent surveyed 79,529 residential electric, natural gas and combination utility customers of the 140 largest US utility companies (based on residential customer counts). Escalent is a human behavior and analytics advisory firm with extensive energy and utility experience.
Project supports Mission WV programs
CHARLESTON — The West Virginia State Bar Board of Governors and Young Lawyers Section are spearheading a joint service project to raise funds for Mission WV’s emergency fund.
Approximately 6,500 children are currently in foster care in West Virginia, with steep increases in recent years, according to state data. Mission WV works to recruit foster families, create community connections, provide life skills education and normalize experiences for children in foster and kinship care.
Proceeds from the campaign will help fund Mission WV’s efforts to support children in foster and kinship care and the families who nurture and provide for them, according to a press release.
“Throughout September, the state bar groups are encouraging members of the legal community and others to donate to Mission WV,” the release said. “Contributions can be designated for specific items, from hair care kits to luggage, with donation amounts for specific items ranging from $10 to $250. A custom amount can also be donated for general support of the organization’s work. Donations are 501(c)(3) tax deductible.”
A capstone event will be held to celebrate the campaign at the end of the month. Law firms, other businesses and organizations can also support the efforts by placing a poster with details of the campaign in their common areas. Contact Gerald Titus of the WV State Bar BOG to obtain a poster by calling 304-340-3800.
