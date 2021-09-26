Peoples Bancorp acquires Premier Financial Bancorp
MARIETTA, Ohio — Peoples Bancorp Inc., parent company of Peoples Bank, announced that it has completed its acquisition of Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. and Premier’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Premier Bank Inc. and Citizens Deposit Bank & Trust Inc.
The acquisition became effective Sept. 17. Peoples and Premier first announced that they had entered into an agreement to merge on March 29.
The completed acquisition included the mergers of Premier Bank and Citizens into Peoples Bank. As a result, Premier’s 49 office locations throughout Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington D.C., will operate as offices of Peoples Bank. This is in addition to Peoples Bank’s existing 89 office locations, including 76 bank branches in Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia.
“We are excited to complete this transaction, which expands our presence in Kentucky and West Virginia and gains us an entry into attractive markets within Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.,” said Chuck Sulerzyski, president and chief executive officer of Peoples. “We are thankful for the hard work and dedication of the employees of Premier and Peoples in completing this transaction. In the months ahead, we will begin introducing clients in the Premier communities to our expanded array of products and services, including electronic banking services, investments and retirement planning solutions, insurance, and an increased commercial banking capacity.”
Peoples Bank is one of 16 banks nationwide to have received recognition by Forbes in 2021 as a Best-In-State Bank in more than one state.
Hospitals recognized for cardiovascular care
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Medical Center and Cabell Huntington Hospital have received three American Heart Association Achievement Awards for implementing quality improvement measures that ensure cardiovascular patients receive efficient and coordinated care, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital.
SMMC received the Get With the Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award for the 11th consecutive year, while CHH received the award for the eighth consecutive year. In addition, both hospitals received the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award, while CHH also received the Target: Stroke Honor Roll award.
SMMC also received the Get With the Guidelines-Heart Failure Gold Plus with Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll Award and the Get With the Guidelines-Resuscitation Gold Award.
“Mountain Health Network is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible survival rate and recovery time after cardiovascular events,” said Hoyt Burdick, MD, chief medical officer, MHN. “The Get with the Guidelines program helps put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to provide highly reliable care and consistently improve outcomes for cardiovascular patients.”
Nearly half of all adults in the U.S. have experienced some form of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, stroke and heart failure. For patients with conditions that are severe enough to be transported or admitted to a hospital, time is critical.
The American Heart Association’s Get With the Guidelines program helps reduce barriers to prompt treatment for cardiovascular events. As participants in the Get With the Guidelines program, CHH and SMMC applied for the award recognitions by demonstrating how their organizations have committed to improving quality care for patients.
OVB takes pole position with business venture
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Race Day Mortgage Inc. has opened as a new subsidiary of Ohio Valley Bank.
Race Day Mortgage, www.racedaymortgage.com, is an online-only consumer direct mortgage company that provides both new mortgages and refinancing of current mortgages.
Currently, Race Day Mortgage serves Ohio, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Colorado, Utah, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Nevada with the goal of becoming available nationwide.
Bryan Stepp was named the president of Race Day Mortgage, and Scott Shockey is the secretary and treasurer. Both take up these new responsibilities in addition to their current roles at Ohio Valley Bank.
Leading the lending team is Lisa Burke, who brings with her 25 years of experience in the home lending industry.