Toyota grant supports student programs
CHARLESTON — Explore the New Manufacturing announced today the receipt of an $8,000 grant from Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia to support programming initiatives that will directly benefit students in the Metro Valley region of Putnam, Cabell, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln and Mason counties.
The gift will support interactive educational activities that create student awareness and excitement about careers in manufacturing and the subsequent educational pathways toward those opportunities, officials said in a press release announcing the grant.
“Toyota West Virginia is thrilled to continue supporting the Explore the Manufacturing Program through our Social Innovation program. Supporting education efforts is vital to the future success of West Virginia’s students, and we greatly appreciate the work of this program and enjoy seeing this program continue to expand in such a short time,” said Srini Matam, Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia president.
Officials added that a portion of the funding will be used for the Manufacturing Day Virtual Lab Series. The initiative is designed to provide a virtual curriculum for middle school students. Labs have been constructed to accommodate hybrid educational models and in-class instruction.
Each lab provides a virtual visit with one manufacturer. Students will be introduced to various workers and learn about their jobs and insight into their career paths. Each video will be accompanied by a student worksheet and a hands-on lab activity.
The remaining funding will support the Manufacturing Innovation Challenge, which will introduce problem-solving learning projects for high school students. Each project partners a student team with a local manufacturer who presents a real-world challenge the group must work together to solve. This concept will enable students to understand manufacturing on a personal level, officials said.
“The Explore Program is grateful for Toyota’s generous support,” said Program Director Monica Cross, who oversees the Explore the New Manufacturing Program on behalf of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association Educational Fund Inc. efforts to create student awareness and excitement about careers in manufacturing and the training opportunities for these positions in their local areas. “These funds will allow us to advance initiatives and expand outreach to middle and high schools across the Metro Valley region.”
Explore the New Manufacturing is a program of the West Virginia Manufacturers Association Educational Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. Explore brings together tomorrow’s workforce with local and regional manufacturing companies to inform students of educational and career opportunities in the state’s manufacturing industry. For more information visit www.exploremfgwv.com.