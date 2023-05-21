Lesage Natural Water to supply water for motorcycle rally
LESAGE — Lesage Natural Water has been selected to supply water to the 50th Annual BMW Motorcycle Owners of America Rally being in Richmond, Virginia, said Matt Muller, executive director of Green Acres.
“There will be approximately 6,000 people attending this event from around the world with vendors from America, Canada, Europe, Asia and more,” Muller said. “The COO of the club had learned about our water after staying overnight at the School House Hotel in White Sulphur Springs several months ago.”
Muller said Lesage Natural Water will supply the event with 6,000 bottles of water with several different personalized labels. He said the event begins Thursday, June 8, and runs through Sunday, June 11.
“This is a very big honor for us,” Muller said.
Lesage Natural Water is the only nonprofit bottler of any kind in the United States, employing people with developmental disabilities, Muller added.
Cabell Huntington Hospital achieves AANEM lab accreditation
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital has received Laboratory Accreditation status from the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM).
The hospital first achieved AANEM accreditation in 2018.
“Earning AANEM accreditation demonstrates clinical excellence in electrodiagnostic (EDX) medicine,” Paul Ferguson, medical director of the CHH electromyography (EMG) laboratory, Marshall Health neurologist and professor and chair of the neurology department at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, said in a press release. “The value of this designation means patients can be assured they are receiving care from one of the best diagnostic testing facilities in the region.”
AANEM’s accreditation standards evaluate the diagnostic services and clinical operations essential to providing patient care, which include clinical staff qualifications and continuing education; physical facilities; EDX equipment; protocols for performing EDX studies; patient reports; and policies for ensuring the health and safety of every patient.
AANEM is a nonprofit membership association dedicated to the advancement of neuromuscular, musculoskeletal and electrodiagnostic medicine.
River City Leather growing its Gallia County operations
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — River City Leather, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), Gallia County Economic Development, and the University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College, announced last week it is investing $147,800 in its Gallipolis facility.
Founded in 2011, River City Leather is a family-owned business that manufactures leather goods products such as purses and bags, according to a press release.
Aaron Buckley, president at River City Leather, said he found leather work as a hobby while recovering from a motorcycle accident, but it quickly became more than that. Starting in a spare room, then a shed, a small studio, a garage workshop, a retail store with a workshop and shoe repair in downtown Gallipolis, Buckley and his wife, Erin, now work from a 5,000-square-foot manufacturing facility.
Recently, the company has experienced growth in its private label manufacturing as well as its UV printing and laser services, the release said.
River City Leather has made products for Grammy Award-winning artists and major brands. River City Leather says it will invest in additional equipment to allow it to increase output. Additional equipment will allow the company to take on new business, the release said.
“With this grant, we are intending to replace outdated equipment and be able to further compete with overseas manufacturing. Automation, and the skilled labor to run it, are crucial to growing our abilities within the pet industry and other future opportunities with UV printing on coated webbing and leather. We are grateful to be able to invest locally,” Aaron Buckley said in the release.
JobsOhio supported the project with a $50,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant. Ohio Southeast Economic Development assisted the company with the grant process. Gallia County Economic Development, in partnership with the University of Rio Grande and Community College, will assist River City Leather as it looks to add new workers.
The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant exists to provide financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities and/or for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state.
“Local companies like River City Leather demonstrate that entrepreneurship is alive and well in southeastern Ohio,” OhioSE President Mike Jacoby said in the release. “We are glad to see River City Leather continue to expand its business in Gallia County through the JobsOhio Inclusion Grant. This grant program definitely has made a difference in our region.”
Huntington National Bank selected lender of the year by SBA
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — During National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration West Virginia District Office honored the 2022 top lender in the three categories.
Huntington National Bank was selected as the 2022 SBA West Virginia Lender of the Year with 75 loans approved for $18,830,300.
“Huntington Bank is thrilled to be honored as the 2022 SBA West Virginia Lender of the Year. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to supporting small businesses and entrepreneurs in our community,” Chad Prather, Regional President at Huntington National Bank said, “We believe in the power of small businesses to drive economic growth and create opportunities. This award reaffirms our dedication to providing accessible financing solutions and personalized support to help businesses thrive.”
Citizens Bank of West Virginia was selected as the 2022 SBA West Virginia Community Lender of the Year with 12 loans approved for $1,912,000. First Microloan of West Virginia was selected as the 2022 SBA West Virginia Microlender of the Year with 11 loans approved for $359,700.
In West Virginia, SBA helped West Virginia entrepreneurs’ access over $64 million through traditional loan programs.
“The number one reason small businesses aren’t successful is due to lack of funding,” SBA West Virginia District Director Karen Friel said in a press release. “These lenders worked tirelessly, and sometimes creatively, to assist the small business community in the Mountain State that may not be able to obtain financing without SBA’s guarantee.”
Nationwide in fiscal year 2022, the SBA reached nearly $43 billion in funding to small businesses, providing more than 62,000 traditional loans through its 7(a), 504, and Microloan lending partners.