Marshall receives awards at SAM International Business Conference
HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s Society for Advancement of Management (SAM) Chapter received several awards at the SAM International Business Conference 2023.
A team of eight students — Jamison Lewis, Maddy Branham, Brady Doyle, Bella Schrader, Cassidy Waugh, Evan Miller, Peyton Stover and Nico Raffinengo — worked together and showcased their management and problem-solving skills, leading the chapter to receiving several awards, including first place in the Society for Advancement of Management (SAM) Open Case Study Competition, according to a news release.
The SAM Open Case Study Competition attracts top-performing teams from around the world and demands comprehensive and strategic thinking, along with the ability to identify and solve complex business problems in a rapidly changing global market.
Nico Raffinengo won first place in the Undergraduate Division of the Business Pitch Competition, and three members of the Marshall University team — Jamison Lewis (national), Bella Schrader (national) and Maddy Branham (regional) — received the SAM Outstanding Student Award. The SAM Campus Chapter Performance Program also recognized the Marshall chapter as the second place winner in the Small Chapter Division.
Glen Midkiff, the chapter advisor of the Marshall SAM Chapter, received the SAM Outstanding Advisor Award for the third time as well as the Bronze Leadership Medal, and Avinandan “Avi” Mukherjee, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, received the Gold Leadership Medal and the Advancement of Management Award.
“The SAM International Business Conference 2023 focused on ‘Advancing Management: Reimagining Leadership, Innovation, & Sustainability,’ and the Marshall team’s success is a testament to their dedication and commitment to those values,” Midkiff said in the release.
Another participant representing Marshall was Kateryna Schray, who co-presented “Re-imagining Student Success Post-Pandemic and Making it Happen: Anticipating Customer Needs in Higher Education” with Mukherjee. D.B.A. student Amber Chatelain presented on “Business social responsibility and community crisis response: Perceptions of small business owners in small to midsized communities,” and Sidharth Arora, an engineering management major, assisted with conference logistics.
“SAM IBC 2023 was my third SAM conference, and easily the best one I’ve experienced so far. It offered many amazing opportunities for networking, team-building, and professional development that were very enlightening for me,” Lewis said in the release.
The Society for Advancement of Management was established in 1912 with the goal of promoting new management ideas and expertise by building connections among academics, practitioners and students from different disciplines. It benefits from hundreds of volunteers from various fields, including accounting, finance, entrepreneurship, marketing, production, and research and development.
Laboratories at Mountain Health Network awarded accreditation
HUNTINGTON — The laboratories at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center have been awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists.
The laboratories are two of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities nationwide. The lab directors are Krista Denning, professor and chair of the Department of Pathology at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, and Dr. Thomas Dougherty.
During the CAP accreditation process, inspectors examine the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
Valley Health Teays Pediatrics’ QuickCare extends hours
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — Valley Health Teays Pediatrics’ QuickCare has permanently extend its weekend walk-in hours.
As of April 1, the QuickCare location at located at 111 Great Teays Blvd. in Scott Depot, West Virginia, is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Valley Health Teays Pediatrics’ QuickCare offers same-day sick appointments during business hours Monday through Friday and seasonally on Saturdays between November and March for cold and flu season. Through the end of March, Teays Pediatrics’ QuickCare will continue observing its Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. walk-in schedule, the release added.
The Teays Pediatrics’ QuickCare is staffed by pediatricians, pediatric nurse practitioners, and physician assistants from across the Valley Health system. Teays Pediatrics will be the ninth Valley Health site to offer QuickCare services, in addition to East Huntington, FoodFair Huntington, Fort Gay, Milton, Oakwood Road, Teays Valley and Wayne locations.
McDonald’s looking to hire 445 new employees
HUNTINGTON — McDonald’s restaurants in the Charleston and Huntington areas are looking to hire approximately 445 new employees immediately as restaurants gear up for summer, the company said in a press release.
“At McDonald’s restaurants, you can receive on-the-job training, schedule flexibility, a fun work environment and a host of benefits available to suit the needs of any candidate,” the release said. “New this year, participating local McDonald’s restaurants are announcing a perk that allows restaurant employees to access discounted McDonald’s food at any participating McDonald’s in the country, anytime.”
Eligible restaurant employees at participating restaurants can also earn a high school diploma, take ESL classes, get tuition assistance and receive free guidance from advisors through Archways to Opportunity, McDonald’s education and career advising program. Since the Archways to Opportunity program launched in 2015, McDonald’s restaurant employees in West Virginia have received more than $1.5 million in tuition assistance, according to the release.
“As small business owners, we take a lot of pride in providing meaningful employment in the communities that we serve,” said Whitney Cruells, McDonald’s owner and operator, in the release. “We also know how important it is for employees to like where they work, and we can’t wait to welcome more employees into our teams this spring.”
Job seekers can visit jobs.mchire.com to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them, or text “apply” to 38000 to start an application via text.
The move comes as McDonald’s restaurants across the region seek to add about 6,000 new employees, the company said.
WorkForce West Virginia hosting statewide virtual job fair
CHARLESTON — WorkForce West Virginia has set the next date in a series of statewide virtual job fairs. Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event on Wednesday, April 5, from noon to 3 p.m.
“We have seen amazing success with these Job Fairs since they began in October ” said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia, in a news release.
Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers. When attending the event, job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview. The virtual statewide job fair portal features a job seeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in.
After registering for the first time, new employers will create a “virtual booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, the booth will be available during subsequent job fairs.
For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and statewide virtual job fairs, visit www.workforce wv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.
$1 billion available to help cut energy costs
MORGANTOWN — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications starting for $1 billion in grants to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses in West Virginia invest in renewable energy systems and make energy-efficiency improvements.
The money is available under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), with funding from the Inflation Reduction Act.
Recipients may use REAP funds to install renewable energy systems or to make energy-efficiency improvements. Eligible applicants include rural small businesses and agricultural producers. USDA will hold competitions quarterly through Sept. 30, 2024. The funding will also include the creation of the first underutilized technology fund in the REAP program, with $144.5 million available in dedicated funding.
To ensure that small projects have a fair opportunity to compete for the funding, USDA will set aside at least 20% of the available funds until June 30 of each year for grant requests of $20,000 or less, including the grant portion of a combined grant and guaranteed loan request.
The maximum federal share which may be requested is up to 50% of the total project cost for all energy-efficiency projects and zero-emissions renewable energy systems. An award of up to 50% of the total project cost is also available for any project in a designated energy community and/or submitted by an eligible tribal entity. All other projects are eligible to apply for grants of up to 25% of the total project cost. The maximum grant is $1 million for renewable energy systems and $500,000 for energy-efficiency projects.