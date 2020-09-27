Silver Bridge Coffee Company expands manufacturing, distribution
BIDWELL, Ohio — Silver Bridge Coffee Company, headquartered in Bidwell in Gallia County, Ohio, announced last week plans to expand its manufacturing and distribution space to accommodate increasing product demand.
The company, a woman-owned and family-supported business, imports fine Fair Trade and organic coffee from around the world and sells to major grocery chains, restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries and independent grocery stores, including the Wild Ramp in Huntington.
“We are increasing our manufacturing and distribution space in Gallia County with the goal to increase productivity, develop new product lines and to meet growing customer demand,” said Lorraine Walker, president of the company.
Walker says the company was founded in 2008. It roasts 100% Arabica coffee and uses the most natural flavoring available in the market today to produce a unique flavored coffee. It also produces single-serve pods to be used in Keurig-style brewers.
“Our success is based upon our commitment to quality and the freshness of the coffee we produce,” Walker said. “Silver Bridge Coffee is experiencing growth from our online sales, our expanding retail footprint, and as consumption increases among our loyal customer base.”
The JobsOhio-OhioSE team worked closely with Silver Bridge Coffee Company on the expansion project, which will receive a $50,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant to assist with machinery and equipment costs.
“Silver Bridge is an excellent entrepreneurial success story for southern Ohio, and we and our partners at JobsOhio welcome its continued growth in Gallia County,” said OhioSE president Mike Jacoby. “Silver Bridge’s locally manufactured products are featured in major grocery stores across the Midwest and we look forward to the company’s continued growth.”
Melissa Clark, the Gallia County administrator who worked on the project as the director of economic development, attributes much of Silver Bridge Coffee’s success to the entrepreneur spirt of Walker and her family, as well as the local workforce.
“Lorraine and her family pursued a dream that began 12 years ago and have never wavered from their goal to provide fresh coffee blends with unparalleled quality. The people of Gallia County value hard work, workforce education and training for new skill sets, and the amazing quality of life in the region,” Clark said.
Gallia County plans expansion of broadband service
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Officials with JB-Nets LLC announced plans to expand broadband access in Gallia County, which will provide wireless internet services to an additional 800 businesses and residents in southern Ohio.
The expansion plan by JB-Nets will include the construction of new broadband infrastructure, expansion of its headquarters and creation of three new full-time jobs.
“Along with JobsOhio, we commend and are supportive of this expansion by JB-Nets to expand high-speed internet access to a broader area of southern Ohio,” said Mike Jacoby, President of OhioSE. “This investment is a step forward in improving internet connectivity in southern Ohio that will give folks the ability to work remotely and improve the quality of life in our region.”
JB-Nets was founded in 2002 with the goal to provide high-speed wireless internet to local residents and businesses in Gallia County. “We are committed to providing broadband access to a growing geographic footprint in parts of southern Ohio,” stated Steve Kline of JB-Nets. “This investment will provide Gallia county businesses the opportunity to allow their employees to work from home during these challenging times.”
The Gallia County Economic Development Office said it is pleased to assist JB-Nets, LLC, with reaching the goal of expanding high-speed internet access to Southeastern Ohio.
“We need it more than ever during these trying times, and expanding access of this critical infrastructure will help Gallia County prosper for years to come,” said Michele Throckmorton, Gallia County economic development director.
The project is assisted by a $25,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant to be applied toward building costs associated with the headquarters expansion. The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant provides financial support for eligible projects in designated distressed communities as well as for businesses owned by underrepresented populations across the state.