Advantage Valley publishes third edition of Livability Magazine
CHARLESTON — Advantage Valley Inc., in cooperation with the City of Charleston, unveiled the 2023 issue of West Virginia’s Advantage Valley Livability Magazine.
Officials said the magazine will serve as the economic development organization’s primary quality-of-life marketing program for talent attraction.
The third edition of Advantage Valley’s Livability Magazine is available in print or online.
“The print publication and digital content marketing program, representing nine counties in West Virginia’s Charleston-Huntington Metro Region, encourages business investment, talent recruitment and relocation,” said Marjorie Cook, director of marketing and communications for Advantage Valley. “Targeted print and global digital distribution aim to reach entrepreneurs, site selectors, corporate executives and talented individuals and families.”
Cook says the magazine shares articles that explore why young professionals want to live, work, and play in the area, along with features that spotlight the region’s vibrant riverfront communities, showcase the bountiful outdoor opportunities and delve into the area’s thriving business climate.
“Each article includes tools to quickly share on multiple social media platforms,” she said.
The digital version of Advantage Valley’s Livability Magazine can be found at advantagevalley.com/life/. To get print magazines, contact Marjorie Cooke at Advantage Valley.
Advantage Valley is a private nonprofit economic development organization representing the Charleston and Huntington metropolitan statistical areas. The region is represented by Boone, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam, Mason, Jackson and Wayne counties.
Cabell, Kanawha rural small businesses, agricultural producers receive federal funds
MORGANTOWN — U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development West Virginia Director Ryan Thorn announced Thursday that West Virginia rural small businesses and agricultural producers will receive a total of $591,441 through the Rural Energy for America Program.
Thorn also announced the department will make an additional $300 million available for the program in the coming days, $250 million of which was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act.
“The eleven investments we’re announcing today affirm USDA’s commitment to support rural West Virginia communities,” Thorn said. “These investments demonstrate how Rural Development’s programs offer climate-smart solutions that provide small businesses the opportunity to reduce their energy consumption and bolster their bottom line, which allows them to reinvest in growing their business and create jobs. I would encourage others to reach out to our State Energy Coordinator and explore what the REAP program can do to support their operations.”
The Rural Energy for America Program helps farmers, ag producers and entrepreneurs purchase and install renewable energy systems and make energy efficiency improvements.
In Cabell County, three rural businesses and agricultural producers will benefit from the Rural Energy for America Program.
New Wind Rising Farm will receive $19,580 to purchase and install a 14-kilowatt solar array. New Wind Rising Farm is a family-owned cattle and bee farm. The project is estimated to provide $3,004 per year in savings and will replace 17,790 kWh per year for a greenhouse and toolshed, which is enough electricity to power one home.
Level 1 Fasteners has received $16,289 to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of LED lighting throughout a manufacturing facility. The project is estimated to realize $13,424 per year in savings and will replace 134,173 kWh (50%) per year, which is enough electricity to power 11 homes.
F&L Electronics will receive $31,229 to purchase and install a 19-kilowatt solar array. F&L Electronics is a family-owned electrical parts small business. The project is estimated to realize $4,195 per year in savings and will replace 62,400 kilowatt hours (kWh) (93%) per year, which is enough electricity to power five homes.
In Kanawha County, WindyAcres, Inc. will receive $9,000 to purchase and installation of a 6.45-kW solar array. WindyAcres is a family-owned venue rental business.