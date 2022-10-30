M&K Home Appliance of Proctorville honored
DALLAS — M&K Home Appliance Center of Proctorville, Ohio, was named the 2022 BrandSource Dealer of the Year for the Maytag Channel at the BrandSource Convention and product exposition in Dallas.
Owners Sarah and Richard Bond were honored at the annual awards ceremony, which was a highlight of the retail organization’s four-day national gathering in August.
M&K was founded in 1983 by Sarah’s parents Mark and Kim Hupp. Last year the Hupps handed the reins of their eight-employee operation to their daughter and her husband, Richard, and the business has continued to grow and prosper under their ownership.
“Sarah and Richard plan to carry on the family business legacy for many years to come,”Mark Hupp said.
The family also credits its success in part to membership in BrandSource, which provides merchandising, marketing, operational, and peer support to independent retailers across the U.S. and Canada.
“Being members of BrandSource has made all the difference in how M&K successfully operates on a daily basis,” Sarah Bond said. “As a Maytag Channel dealer, we are grateful for all the programs and specials available to us that increase our margins and profitability.”
Southwestern District Labor Council honors longtime supporters
HUNTINGTON — The Southwestern District Labor Council, a division of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, honored three longtime supporters of the labor movement at its annual Hall of Fame banquet, which took place Oct. 22 in Huntington.
Sterling Ball was inducted into the Labor Council’s Hall of Fame for his more than 40-year career with the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), starting with his work at the Kroger Co. in Parkersburg. He served as West Virginia president of UCFW and has been a vice president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO.
Randy Moore received the group’s Lafe C. Chafin Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of his more than 50 years in the labor movement that included 26 years with the United Steelworkers (USW) local union at Special Metals. Subsequently, he held positions including USW sub-district director and has been a member of the executive board of the West Virginia AFL-CIO. He remains an active member of the Southwestern District Labor Council.
Paul Davis received the Dr. Stephen Kopp Honorary Award, named for the late president of Marshall University, for his support of unionization as general manager and CEO of the Tri-State Transit Authority from 2009 to the present. The award goes annually to a member of the business community. He is a past president of the West Virginia Public Transit Association. Over the years, Davis has secured nearly $100 million in funding for Cabell County and the City of Huntington.
The banquet’s featured speaker was Josh Sword, president of the West Virginia AFL-CIO, who touted the value of unions for both working families and the larger community.
The Southwestern District Labor Council is composed of representatives of 43 labor unions covering Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Logan and Mingo counties.
“Our group annually honors not only labor leaders but also members of the business community, the political world, the media, the professions and academia who have worked cooperatively with labor in furtherance of the basic aims of unions, to deliver excellent work at fair compensation and in an environment of safety,” said President Justin Altizer, who is a member of the American Federation of Teachers.
Statewide software development training program launches applications with living stipend
CHARLESTON — NewForce, Generation West Virginia’s six-month, fully-remote, tuition-free coding school for West Virginia residents, has opened applications for its seventh cohort of students.
For the first time, a stipend of $11 per hour for the full length of the program will be provided to students who demonstrate financial need, according to a press release from NewForce.
Through NewForce’s immersive curriculum and extensive job placement support, individuals with little or no coding experience are equipped with the skills needed to secure and excel in software development jobs across the Mountain State, according to the release.
“NewForce prepares West Virginians of a wide variety of backgrounds and experience levels to launch a career in tech,” Jordan Castelloe, NewForce program director, said in the release. “This year, by offering a need-based living stipend, we hope to make this life-changing opportunity accessible to even more people.”
To date, 86% of job-seeking graduates of the NewForce program have found employment in software development within six months of graduating, and a majority work remotely or have flexible work options. The median starting salary for NewForce graduates is $48,000.
“I’m a completely different person than I was a year ago when I began NewForce,” Steven Powers, a former medical transporter and graduate of NewForce’s fifth cohort, said in the release. “I’m now celebrating seven months as a software engineer and am happier than I’ve ever been professionally. I have stability, and I’m doing work I feel passionate about.”
A live information session will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3. Prospective applicants can learn more at generationwv.org/programs/newforce/ and register for the information session here. NewForce applications close on Nov. 26.