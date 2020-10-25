Miller part of launch of bipartisan Congressional Energy Export Caucus
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Reps. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, and Lou Correa, D-Calif., announced on Friday the launch the bipartisan Congressional Energy Export Caucus.
As global trade realigns following the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. energy is a key component to strengthen existing relationships with our allies and foster new partnerships in emerging markets, Miller said in a press release.
“It is crucial that we work to reestablish United States leadership on trade, and specifically energy trade, as we navigate a post-pandemic world,” Miller said in the release.
Miller said the Congressional Energy Export Caucus will reestablish U.S. leadership with a pro-energy trade agenda that creates jobs, rebuilds the economy, modernizes American energy infrastructure, strengthens U.S. security, and maintains global trade competitiveness.
“American energy is a significant competitive advantage that we must embrace, and the Congressional Energy Export Caucus will champion the growth of American energy exports with our allies and into the developing world,” she said.
“We fully embrace Congresswoman Miller and her colleagues effort to increase energy and coal exports to foreign destinations to assist in powering their economies and build out their infrastructure,” said Chris Hamilton, senior vice president of the West Virginia Coal Association and chairman of the West Virginia Business and Industry Council.
“With West Virginia coal accounting for over 40% of all U.S. coal exports, West Virginia coal along with the entire state will benefit from this program.”
Patricia Rawlinson Designs LLC announces expansion
Gallipolis, Ohio — Patricia Rawlinson Designs LLC of Gallipolis, a manufacturer of stencils and other craft supplies and products, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Gallia County Economic Development, will invest $330,000 to meet growing product demand.
The investment will allow the company to purchase machinery and equipment to increase manufacturing efficiencies and to address building upgrades.
The female-owned business manufactures more than ,000 proprietary products and employs 14 full-time workers. The company’s products are sold online and at its retail locations.
Patricia Rawlinson, a self-taught decorative painter, started sharing her knowledge and favorite tools for painting and stenciling with fellow artists in 1999. Her business quickly evolved into the online business
StudioR12.com and her website serves as a one-stop shopping experience offering thousands of stencils, surfaces and DIY tools throughout the country and around the world. Two years ago, she launched BoardRoom46 retail boutique and painting workshop in Gallipolis, OH and recently added BoardRoom46.com, offering personalized laser-engraved gifts.
“We’ve experienced significant growth over the past four years and this investment will allow us to hire four new employees, purchase new laser equipment and to upgrade the building where we operate,” Rawlinson said in a news release.
OhioSE and JobsOhio worked with Gallia County and Rawlinson Designs on the project, which is receiving a $50,000 JobsOhio Inclusion Grant.
Catlettsburg Refining honored for stellar safety record
CATLETTSBURG, Ky. — Catlettsburg Refining LLC, a division of Marathon, is among 37 businesses across Kentucky honored with a safety and health award by the office of Gov. Andy Beshear, according to a news release.
The refinery complex south of Catlettsburg has some 4,515,349 hours without a lost-time injury by workers during 2019-20, according to the release.
“This award shows the dedication and commitment from the hardworking men and women who work in these businesses to promote safety and health,” said Larry L. Roberts, Kentucky labor cabinet secretary.