Huntington Women’s Health awarded accreditation
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Huntington Women’s Health has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in ultrasound as the result of an extensive review by the American College of Radiology.
The center has maintained accreditation since 2013, the hospital said in a press release.
Ultrasound imaging, also known as sonography, uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of internal body parts to help providers diagnose illness, injury or other medical problems. The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards, following a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field.
Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care. The College serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.
Huntington Women’s Health is located at 1660 12th Ave. in Huntington. To learn more about the facility’s obstetrics and gynecology services or to schedule an appointment, call 304-522-3420. For more information on medical imaging services at Cabell Huntington Hospital, visit www.cabellhuntington.org.
WV Cashin donates $2,500 to local nonprofit
NITRO, W.Va. — West Virginia Cashin Recyclables recently donated $2,500 to The Rock Ministries & Transition Center, a Nitro-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting those who are struggling with substance abuse. Funds will go toward the organization’s mission of offering supportive programs that help those with life-controlling issues, such as drug and alcohol addiction.
The nonprofit offers programs and services to clients throughout their sobriety journey, including peer-to-peer support, counseling, individual/group therapy, drug screening, clinical treatment for mental health, and assistance for families whose loved one(s) struggle(s) with substance abuse. The organization also works to educate communities about substance abuse and the stigma attached to those who are struggling with addiction.
“We are proud to donate to an organization that is changing lives for the better,” said WV Cashin’s Gary Walker.
More information on The Rock Ministries and the programs being offered is at www.rockminitrieswv.com.
First smart knee implant done at Cabell hospital
HUNTINGTON — Nationally recognized orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ali Oliashirazi performed the first Persona IQ smart knee implant in the Tri-State at Cabell Huntington Hospital earlier this month.
The implant monitors patients’ post-surgical progress to ensure best outcomes.
According to Oliashirazi, surgical director of the Mary H. Hodges Joint Replacement Center at Cabell Huntington, orthopedic surgeon at Marshall Health and professor/chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, the smart knee implant has sensor technology embedded within it that measures many parameters, including range of motion, step count, walking speed and other gait metrics.
“The Persona IQ technology is the latest advancement in knee replacements. We are able to take the data this technology gives us and use it to best optimize patient outcomes. By providing surgeons access to objective kinematic data directly from the implant, we can monitor a patient’s progress and recovery more closely than ever before,” Oliashirazi said in a press release.
Persona IQ features implantable sensor technology that records and wirelessly transmits a wide range of gait data from the knee implant to a patient’s personal base station at home. The data is then securely delivered to a HIPAA-compliant cloud-based platform and can be accessed by the patients and their surgeon. Persona IQ will work together with mymobility, a remote care management platform that tracks pre- and post-operative mobility metrics.
“The implant battery is estimated to last 10 years and will download data each time the patient returns home. The data is then sent to our office in real time with outliers flagged,” Oliashirazi said. “We will apply what we learn, such as the temperature in the knee and distribution of forces, to deliver the next level of the highest quality patient care.”
Anyone interested in exploring a smart knee implant for their knee replacement surgery should contact the Joint Replacement Center at 304-691-1538 or visit www.cabellhuntington.org/smart-knee-implant/ to learn more.
Division of Highways is MU’s ‘Employer of the Year’
CHARLESTON — Marshall University’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences recently named the West Virginia Division of Highways as its Employer of the Year based on a close relationship between the two entities that has seen dozens of students hired over the years after serving in summer co-op programs.
The idea is simple: Show promising young talent what the Division of Highways has to offer as an employer, and many will decide to stay.
“It’s really incredible,” West Virginia Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston said in a press release. “Of all the employers in the state, to be singled out as the Employer of the Year by MU is truly an honor for the Division of Highways.
“We’ve had a long-standing partnership with Marshall and their great staff,” Wriston said. “It’s my understanding that we were chosen by the students, which makes it even more special.”
“The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) has connected with Marshall University’s (MU) College of Engineering and Computer Sciences since the inception of the Co-Op Program,” said Tanner Drown, co-op coordinator for MU’s College of Engineering and Computer Sciences. “This partnership has allowed students the opportunity for a real-life work experience in which they can apply academic training into industry.
“Through this successful initiative, Marshall University (MU) can provide a well-rounded program that results in quality, future employees in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematic (STEM) fields,” Drown said. “It is a win-win for everyone!”
When Gov. Jim Justice rolled out his $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway maintenance and construction program in 2017, it created the immediate need for thousands of transportation workers, engineers, equipment operators, bridge inspectors, administrators and others who would be needed to bring Justice’s vision to fruition.
Knowing those workers would be needed, the Department of Transportation worked with Justice and the state Legislature to pass a law allowing the department to develop its own job posting, interviewing and hiring procedures for efficiency.
The Division of Highways’ summer co-op program is one of the ways the the agency can fill some of those positions. The program is open to qualified college students who are pursuing their bachelor’s degrees.
Participants are paid to work for the Division of Highways, where they gain real-world experience and learn how the agency works. Many who start as summer co-ops decide to pursue a career with the agency.
Marshall currently has 20 students enrolled in the summer co-op program. Marshall students make up more than 25% of co-ops who are hired full-time.
Postal Service expands options for businesses
CHARLESTON — The U.S. Postal Service launched USPS Connect — a set of four delivery solutions that leverage ongoing network improvements, new equipment, new pricing and enhanced operational precision to meet evolving business package delivery needs.
“USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they have been asking for — an affordable way to meet consumer demand for fast delivery,” said Louis DeJoy, postmaster general and CEO. “A pivotal point in our Delivering for America plan, it positions us to more fully leverage our network capacity to increase volume and revenue so we can continue to serve the American people with affordable, reliable mail and package delivery.”
The USPS Connect program offers several solutions to help businesses of all sizes meet growing consumer demand for affordable, fast local, regional and national deliveries and returns.
USPS Connect Local is a new way for local businesses to affordably and quickly reach local customers. The rollout schedule is available on uspsconnect.com. USPS Connect Local offers affordable next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup options in select locations.
This offering also includes USPS Connect Local Mail, an affordable First-Class Mail option for documents up to 13 ounces. Businesses can enter USPS Connect Local packages and mail at the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or take advantage of free en-route pickup when their carrier delivers their mail. Free flat-rate bags, boxes and envelopes are available via Click-N-Ship.
USPS Connect Regional provides next-day regional entry and delivery of Parcel Select packages and Parcel Select Lightweight packages. Businesses should consult with USPS representatives to identify the entry points and options that work best for them. Most packages will be delivered the next day within a specified region.
USPS Connect National provides delivery solutions for businesses of all sizes. They can benefit from the Postal Service’s new mail processing equipment and reconfigured network to receive reliable delivery of packages through First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground and Retail Ground.
USPS Connect Returns is a service for businesses to offer their customers convenient returns, with free en-route pickup by their carrier or drop-off at a nearby Post Office location.
“We’ve listened carefully to our business customers to develop this program,” said Jakki Krage Strako, chief commerce and business solutions officer. “We’re increasing next-day deliveries. We’re also giving smaller businesses big-business rates and all businesses more user-friendly ways to interact with us.”
Businesses interested in learning more may visit uspsconnect.com, call 855-MYUSPSCONNECT (855-698-7772), email uspsconnect@usps.gov or visit usps.com/business/business-shipping.htm.
Benestar Brands plans to expand in Scioto County
MINFORD, Ohio — Benestar Brands, an international food producer and the world’s leading producer of pork snacks, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development and Scioto County Economic Development, announced last week an investment of $2.5 million to expand current operations in Scioto County.
The new manufacturing and distribution facility will be located in the SOAR Business Park, adjacent to the Greater Portsmouth Regional Airport, in Minford, Ohio. The expansion is supported by a tax credit from the Ohio Department of Development and a $100,000 JobsOhio Grant.
“Benestar Brands currently employs more than 125 hard-working Ohioans at its first location in the state in Scioto County,” J.P. Nauseef, President and CEO, JobsOhio, said in a press release. “We welcome the company’s continued growth in Ohio as it adds a new tortilla chip manufacturing facility and 40 new jobs for the region.”
The new plant will add to Benestar’s existing footprint in Chicago, Illinois, Arlington, Texas, City of Industry, California, Portsmouth, Ohio, and Saltillo, Mexico. The plant will manufacture tortilla chips and act as a regional consolidation center for pork snacks, officials said in the release. Pork snacks will continue to be produced in the existing Portsmouth, Ohio, facility. Benestar Brands said it will be investing new capital in the site and expects to bring 40 new jobs to Scioto County by 2025.
The new facility will include warehousing capacity and bring the two operations under the same roof with shared warehousing, managerial staff and cost efficiencies, officials said.