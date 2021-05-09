St. Mary’s now has ROSA Knee System for total knee replacement
HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s Joint Replacement Center (SMMC) is now offering Zimmer Biomet’s ROSA Knee System, a robotically assisted surgical system for total knee replacement surgery.
The ROSA Knee System brings together robotic technology with industry-leading knee implants to help surgeons personalize surgical procedures for their patients. It includes features to assist surgeons in assessing the state of a patient’s knee in order to facilitate implant positioning during surgery. Data provided by the system enables surgeons to use computer and software technology to control and move surgical instruments, allowing for greater precision and flexibility during procedures. ROSA’s advanced technology and capabilities reduce surgical time, increase efficiency and ensure accuracy.
“Getting a precise knee implant fit is the key to a successful knee replacement surgery,” said Vivek Neginhal, orthopedic surgeon with Scott Orthopedic Center and medical director of St. Mary’s Regional Joint Replacement Center. “ROSA Knee uses data collected before and during surgery to share any details related to a patient’s unique anatomy that may affect the implant fit. By using this data, I’m able to plan for and carry out a personalized surgery plan based upon a patient’s individual needs.”
SMMC will soon have the ability to use Zimmer Biomet’s OrthoIntel Orthopedic Intelligence Platform, which combines pre-, intra- and post-operative data to help surgeons uncover new clinical insights throughout the episode of care. These insights are intended to help surgeons make informed decisions and optimize patient results. The platform also provides for patient engagement and education outside of the hospital through an Apple Watch or smartphone.
For more information on the ROSA Knee for total knee replacement, contact St. Mary’s Regional Joint Replacement Center at 304-526-1311.
Cabell Huntington Hospital gets accreditation for CT imaging
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell Huntington Hospital Radiology Department has again been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in computed tomography (CT) as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). This is the ninth year in a row the department has received this honor.
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR Practice Parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed. The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
“We are extremely proud of our entire team for the hard work they put in every day focusing on excellence,” said Nancy Godby, director of radiology at Cabell Huntington Hospital.
Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Radiology Department offers a complete range of imaging procedures to diagnose and treat illness and injury. The department is fully staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The ACR, founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care.
The College serves more than 37,000 diagnostic/interventional radiologists, radiation oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and medical physicists with programs focusing on the practice of medical imaging and radiation oncology and the delivery of comprehensive health care services.
Premier Financial Bancorp announces first quarter results
HUNTINGTON — Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2021. Premier realized net income of $6,550,000 during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a 22% increase from the $5,368,000 of net income reported for the first quarter of 2020.
On a diluted per share basis, Premier earned $0.44 during the first quarter of 2021 compared to $0.36 per share earned during the first quarter of 2020.
The increase in net income in the first three months of 2021 is largely due to $1,096,000 of gains on the sale of securities during the quarter as well as a $352,000 decrease in the provision for loan losses and a $547,000 decrease in non-interest expenses when compared to the first quarter of 2020. Those items more than offset a $192,000, or 1.2%, decrease in net interest income and a $201,000, or 8.9%, decrease in non-interest income in the first quarter of 2021.
“Due to our continued participation in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), robust deposit growth largely attributed to government economic stimulus payments, and the realized gains upon the sale of a limited number of mortgage-backed securities, we are pleased to report solid first quarter 2021 financial results,” President and CEO Robert W. Walker said in the announcement. “Our balance sheet growth was significant, our capital levels remained strong, our quarterly net income results were record setting and we returned a special $1 per share cash dividend to our shareholders — all in the same quarter. We are encouraged by the declining trends in the spread of the COVID-19 virus and expect future economic conditions to continue to recover.
“During this unprecedented time, I am very proud of our management and staff team members as they have risen to the occasion and successfully guided our great company. We are also pleased to have recently reported our definitive merger agreement with Peoples Bancorp Inc. and look forward to providing continued financial success as a combined company.”
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. reports first quarter earnings
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Ohio Valley Banc Corp. reported consolidated net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, of $3,531,000, an increase of $2,529,000 from the same period the prior year.
Earnings per share for the first quarter of 2021 was $.74, compared to $.21 for the first quarter of 2020. Return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.2% and 10.47%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021, versus .40% and 3.14%, respectively, for the same period the prior year.
“A fantastic quarter as our communities begin to emerge from the pandemic and move into 2021. However, our management team remains vigilant as interest rates continue at an extreme low and the boon seen from government pandemic recovery programs wane,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Wiseman in a press release.
Wiseman also noted an encouraging increase in income from mortgage banking and interchange fees for the quarter.