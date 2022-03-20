PSC, GO-WV to host gas pipeline safety seminars
CHARLESTON — The Public Service Commission of West Virginia and the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia (GO-WV) are holding Pipeline Safety Seminars in Charleston on April 5 and Bridgeport on April 7.
The one-day seminars are free of charge to operators and will focus on a review of federal and state requirements and recent developments in the industry. Featured speakers at the conference will include the PSC Gas Pipeline Safety Division and representatives of the industry. Lunch will be provided to participants.
“The purpose of the seminars is to ensure all regulated pipeline operators in West Virginia understand and comply with pipeline safety regulations to ensure the safety and integrity of West Virginia’s pipelines,” according to PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane, who is scheduled to speak at the seminar. “Anyone who works in the pipeline industry will benefit from this seminar and we encourage all to attend.”
The Public Service Commission is responsible for the inspection and enforcement of Federal and State pipeline safety regulations for 96 natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline operators with approximately 14,000 miles of intrastate pipelines.
GO-WV is a non-profit corporation with 600 member companies working to promote and protect the oil and natural gas industry in West Virginia.
Details and online registration are available online at https://gowv.com/events/2022-pipeline-safety-seminar/.
Huntington chamber volunteer luncheon set for March 25
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its 2022 Volunteer Luncheon at noon Friday, March 25, at the Guyan Golf & Country Club.
The Chamber will honor volunteers from 2021, including the Volunteer of the Year, chamber officials said.
For more information about the 2022 Volunteer Luncheon, call 304-525-5131, or contact erin@huntingtonchamber.org.
Free tourism business webinar set for March 24
CHARLESTON — Advantage Valley’s FASTER WV Program announces its 17th webinar in its entrepreneurship series “Starting or Growing Your Tourism Business.”
The free one-hour webinar is scheduled for 6 p.m., Thursday, March 24. Those attending can learn about tourism-related business opportunities in the region, learn how to partner with the West Virginia Department of Tourism to promote their business and learn about free business coaching, online classes and loan funding through the FASTER WV Entrepreneurship Program.
Katie Light, industry partnerships coordinator for the West Virginia Department of Tourism, will explain how to become an industry partner and the type of services available to assist your business. In addition, Terrell Ellis, executive director of Advantage Valley, will present new developments and business opportunities related to the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, the Coal River Water Trail and the Elk River Trail.
“Join us to learn about the critical need for businesses to house, feed, transport and provide sales and services to support the thousands of travelers who come to our region’s rivers, mountains, hiking and biking trails, and outdoor adventures,” Ellis said. “There are many easy-entry businesses in tourism right now that can support some incredible tourist destinations in our region.”
To register for the webinar or to learn more about FASTER WV, please go to:https://advantagevalley.com/entrepreneurship/ or call Advantage Valley at 304-352-1165.