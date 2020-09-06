U.S. News & World Report recognizes MHN hospitals
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) and St. Mary’s Medical Center (SMMC), members of Mountain Health Network (MHN), have been recognized in the annual “Best Hospitals” rankings for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report.
CHH has been recognized as a High Performing Hospital for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and knee replacement. SMMC has been recognized as a Best Hospital in the Metro Valley, as well as a High Performing Hospital for abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, COPD, heart bypass surgery, heart failure and hip replacement.
The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 31st year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
“Mountain Health Network is committed to the best possible outcomes for our patients and we appreciate U.S. News & World Report for recognizing that commitment,” Hoyt Burdick, MD, chief clinical officer at MHN, said in a press release announcing the recognition. “We are extremely proud of our physicians and staff for the hard work they do each and every day to improve the health and well-being of our community.”
For the 2020-21 rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 16 specialties, 10 procedures and conditions. In the 16 specialty areas, 134 hospitals were ranked in at least one specialty. In rankings by state and metro area, U.S. News recognized best regional hospitals based on high performing rankings across multiple areas of care.
“For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has been helping patients, along with the help of their physicians, identify the Best Hospitals in an array of specialties, procedures and conditions,” Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News, said in the release. “The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise, and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients.”
The rankings will be published in the Best Hospitals 2021 guidebook, available in stores Oct. 6. For more information, visit https://health.usnews.com/health-care/best-hospitals/articles/faq-how-and-why-we-rank-and-rate-hospitals.