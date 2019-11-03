Cabell Huntington Hospital recognized in honors program
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital (CHH) was recognized by the West Virginia Hospital Association (WVHA) for outstanding work in the Commitment to Excellence Honors Program. CHH received Gold Honors for patient safety and quality.
“We are committed to providing our staff with safe working conditions and appropriate staffing levels that put the quality of care for our patients at the highest level,” said Kevin Fowler, president of CHH, in a hospital press release. “We continually work with and listen to the suggestions from frontline staff on ways to improve and I am proud of our teams for their commitment to excellence.”
The West Virginia Hospital Association recognized Cabell Huntington Hospital for outstanding work in the topic areas of antibiotic stewardship; breastfeeding initiative; care transitions; emergency department information exchange; hospital improvement innovation network; influenza vaccination; opioid stewardship; tobacco cessation assistance; and WVHA Discharge Data Program.
The Commitment to Excellence Honors Program (Honors Program) is a way hospitals can be recognized for the outstanding work they do, according to a press release.
For more information about the West Virginia Hospital Association please visit www.wvha.org.
Huntington-based OVP HEALTH expanding its operations
HUNTINGTON — OVP HEALTH will soon expand to provide hospital services at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital in Athens, Ohio, and Buchanan General Hospital in Grundy, Virginia.
Based in Huntington, OVP HEALTH will begin providing emergency department services at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital on Nov. 12 and both emergency department and hospitalist services at Buchanan General Hospital on Feb. 1, 2020.
OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital is a 132-bed facility that offers adult medical and surgical care, an adult intensive care unit and labor and delivery services. Buchanan General Hospital is a 49-bed facility that provides acute care, emergency care and general medical and surgical services to patients in surrounding areas of Virginia, Kentucky and West Virginia.
OVP HEALTH provides medical services at three other Ohio hospital facilities, including Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis, Holzer Medical Center in Jackson and Holzer Meigs Emergency Department in Pomeroy.
For more information about OVP HEALTH, go to ovphealth.com.
Seminar on website basics set in Hurricane on Nov. 7
HURRICANE — The West Virginia Small Business Development Center will present a seminar on Website Basics from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, in Hurricane.
The seminar will be held at the Putnam County Library, 4219 State Route 34. WV SBDC Business Coach Amber Wilson and WV SBDC Digital Marketing Specialist Roxy Turner will lead the session.
Website Basics looks at business websites. Your business’s website is often the first impression you make with potential customers. The seminar identifies what makes a quality website and what motivates visitors to do business with you.
The Website Basics seminar costs $35. To register, visit www.wvsbdc.com and click “Training Calendar” or contact Business Coach Amber Wilson, 304-528-5616, email amber.c.wilson@wv.gov.
Free workshop on how to do business with Marshall UniversityHUNTINGTON — Marshall University‘s Office of Purchasing, Supplier Diversity Program is hosting a free workshop to provide guidance to business owners and contractors on how to do business with Marshall University.
The event has been scheduled from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 13, in Room 402 of the Drinko Library on Marshall University’s main campus in Huntington. Topics to be covered include understanding the contracting process, vendor registration, bidding opportunities and procurement updates.
University officials say each year the school buys goods and services totaling more than $40 million.
The university said in its release that it wants to do business with and increase participation of small, women, veteran, minority, LGBTQ, disabled, and disadvantaged business owners.
Those wishing to attend the workshop need to RSVP by Friday, Nov. 8, by email at purchasing@marshall.edu. If you experience any difficulties, contact Tracey Brown-Dolinski by email at browndolinsk@marshall.edu, the release added.
Region 2 Workforce to host free job fair
LOGAN — The South Western WV Region 2 Workforce Investment Board, in partnership with the West Virginia Workforce System, will provide a free job fair for job seekers and veterans on Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Chief Logan Lodge and Conference Center located on Conference Center Drive in Logan.
The job fair will be open to veterans only at 9 a.m. and will open to the public at 10 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m. Numerous employers are scheduled to attend and many will be conducting on-site interviews.
Employers that wish to participate in the job fair are encouraged to contact Debra White at Workforce West Virginia-Logan at 304-792-7010 ext. 59414 as soon as possible. Employers will be provided free space, along with a table, internet connection and lunch for two.