CHARLESTON — WorkForce West Virginia has announced the next date in a series of statewide virtual job fairs. Both employers and job seekers are invited to participate in the virtual event from noon to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 4.
“As we kick off our first Statewide Virtual Job Fair of 2023, we’re thrilled to continue the momentum of this event. In the past three months, we’ve seen nearly 1,300 registered attendees and more than 350 registered employers,” Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia, said in a press release announcing the event. “These job fairs provide an amazing opportunity for residents to connect with open jobs with both West Virginia state agencies and employers in the nonprofit and private sectors.”
Job seekers can speak with representatives from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the West Virginia Division of Rehabilitation Services, and others.
Virtual job fairs allow job seekers to apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with employers participating in the event.
Registration is required for both interested employers and job seekers.
The Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features a job seeker training video, a list of participating employers, and channels for attendees to register and log in. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and have a calm, clutter-free background, as employers may request to engage in a video interview.
Upon registration, employers will create a “virtual booth” to connect with job seekers. After completion, this booth will be available during subsequent job fairs. For more information about WorkForce West Virginia and the Statewide Virtual Job Fairs, visit workforcewv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
