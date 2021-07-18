Women’s Health at Merritt’s Creek awarded accreditation
HUNTINGTON — Cabell Huntington Hospital’s Women’s Health Center at Merritt’s Creek has been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in ultrasound as the result of an extensive review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). The center has sustained accreditation since 2018.
Ultrasound imaging, also known as sonography, uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of internal body parts to help providers diagnose illness, injury or other medical problems.
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety. It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR practice parameters and technical standards following a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field.
Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed.
The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
Cabell Huntington Hospital receives accreditation for PET Imaging
The Cabell Huntington Hospital Radiology Department has again been awarded a three-year term of accreditation in positron emission tomography (PET) as the result of a recent review by the American College of Radiology (ACR). This is the ninth year in a row the department has received this honor.
PET, also called PET imaging or a PET scan, is a type of nuclear medicine imaging. Nuclear medicine is a branch of medical imaging that uses small amounts of radioactive material, ingested by the patient, to diagnose or treat a variety of diseases, including many types of cancers, heart disease and certain other abnormalities within the body.
The ACR gold seal of accreditation represents the highest level of image quality and patient safety.
It is awarded only to facilities meeting ACR practice parameters and Technical Standards after a peer-review evaluation by board-certified physicians and medical physicists who are experts in the field. Image quality, personnel qualifications, adequacy of facility equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed.
The findings are reported to the ACR Committee on Accreditation, which subsequently provides the practice with a comprehensive report that can be used for continuous practice improvement.
Valley Health Systems affiliates with NYU Langone Dental Medicine
HUNTINGTON — Valley Health Systems has announced the placement of the first resident of the collaborative relationship between Valley Health Systems and NYU Langone Dental Medicine to begin an advanced education in general dentistry (AEGD) program that is designed to bring long-term benefits to all members of the community by providing oral health care services to Valley Health Systems’ service area.
“The NYU Langone Dental Medicine Postdoctoral Residency Programs are some of the best in the nation,” said Steven L. Shattls, MPA, president/CEO of Valley Health Systems. “Their innovation in residencies and dental education in special populations and underserved communities make them an outstanding match for the Valley Health Systems, Inc. mission.”
The first AEGD resident of the Valley Health Systems and NYU Langone Dental Medicine’s AEGD program is Dr. Nickolas Felton, who will be based out of the Valley Health Westmoreland location. His work with Valley Health Systems’ dentistry program will take place at several locations throughout his residency to serve many areas, practices, and patient populations.
“Achieving the vision of starting an AEGD residency program has been so rewarding, and we thank all members of our team for their hard work in helping make this a reality.” said Dr. Daniel Brody, DMD, AEGD faculty member at Valley Health Systems, who alongside Dr. Andrea Kelly, DDS, Valley Health Systems dental director, helped lead the initiative to have Valley Health Systems become an affiliated training site with NYU Langone Hospitals.
NYU Langone Dental Medicine is the largest postdoctoral dental residency program in the U.S. Residents train at affiliated training sites and collaborate with allied dental health care providers, physicians, and other health care organizations. The training experience includes diagnosing, treating and managing the oral health needs of dental patients in a variety of practice settings.
Upon successful completion of the 12-month program, with an optional second year, residents graduate as highly skilled dental practitioners prepared to meet the challenges and complexities of modern dentistry. Populations served by the program are those determined to be underserved in oral health care. Patients treated by the dental residents include children, adults, and the elderly from all income levels, as well as individuals who present with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities and a variety of medically complex conditions.
Dr. Andrea Kelly will be working closely with the AEGD resident.
“The programs impact on our communities is another part of serving the mission of Valley Health Systems, Inc. to provide quality health care to all individuals with an emphasis on reaching those who are underserved,” she said. “Working with multidisciplinary centers will grant Dr. Felton opportunities to expand his skills in general dentistry and provide integrated care beyond traditional school- or clinic-based residencies.”
Valley Health Systems provides dentistry services at its East Huntington, Fort Gay, Harts, Milton, Upper Kanawha, Wayne, and Westmoreland locations, with emergency, restorative, and cosmetic services. Valley Health Systems practices accept Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance and offer patient discounts for those who financially qualify, including a sliding scale fee based on family income.
Wheelhouse Creative LLC wins three ADDY awards
WHEELING, W.Va. —Wheelhouse Creative LLC, a marketing and advertising firm based in Wheeling, recently won three ADDY awards — two in video production and one for design — for work produced over the past year.
The ADDY Awards recognize advertising professionals who have created outstanding work.
Wheelhouse Creative’s winning efforts were for production of an Oglebay Covid re-opening video and a Marshall Orthopaedics Fertilized ACL technique video.
The winning design piece was an ad for Wheelhouse Creative titled “Business is Zooming.”
The awards are via the American Advertising Federation (AAF), a national professional association made up of advertising and creative professionals and students.
The AAF recognizes and rewards creative excellence in advertising annually through the American Advertising Awards. AAF’s ADDYs is one of the industry’s largest creative competitions, attracting nearly 35,000 entries each year.
“Winning three ADDYs is fantastic,” said Wheelhouse creative director Joe Monahan.
“It justifies what we do here. And winning for work we’ve done for Oglebay and Marshall Orthopaedics makes it even better. Both have trusted us with their organizations’ tremendous reputations and images and deserve our best. This proves they’re getting the nation’s best.”
“This was a complete team effort,” said Wheelhouse vice president Rob Vandine.
“Each area of our company pitched in to make these awards happen. That’s what makes it so satisfying. It’s a great example of what our team at 16 Cypress Avenue can do.”
For more information about Wheelhouse Creative, visit the website at http://wheelhousecreativellc.com or call 304-905-6005.