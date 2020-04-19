River City Subaru donates nearly $30,000 to The Lifehouse, Inc.
HUNTINGTON — River City Subaru of Huntington recently presented The Lifehouse Inc. with a donation of $29,844 from the 12th annual “Share the Love” campaign by Subaru of America.
The Lifehouse Inc. is a Christian-based nonprofit whose goal is to provide a structured, sober living environment for men overcoming alcoholism and substance abuse through a therapeutic community setting with peer accountability and program support.
Its ultimate goal is to help individuals transform their lives and once again become productive members of society.
“Drug and alcohol addiction affects all of us in some way or another; we all know someone fighting the battle,” said Ikie Light, principal with River City Subaru. “We’ve been able to support The Lifehouse in the past and our hope is that funds raised through this event will enable The Lifehouse to continue making a difference in the lives of those suffering from addiction right here in our community.”
Subaru’s “Share the Love” event ran from November to January. During the promotion customers are given the option of donating up to $250 of their purchase to one of five charities. Subaru of America allows each dealership to select one local charity of their choice and River City opted to support The Lifehouse.
River City Subaru is an auto dealership located at 5223 U.S. Route 60 East in Huntington.
Little Caesars to donate pizzas to health care workers, first responders
Little Caesars, the global family-owned pizza chain that recently announced contactless delivery and carry-out, will donate and deliver a million pizzas to health care workers and first responders across the country over the coming weeks.
The pizzas will be donated to hospitals, police departments, and fire departments around the nation.
The 1 million pizzas could serve up to 4 million meals to front-line medical and first responder professionals at hospitals throughout the country.
This unprecedented donation is made possible by Little Caesars, its thousands of independent franchisees and their locally owned stores, and Ilitch Charities, a nonprofit whose goal is to positively impact lives and empower communities.
“Hospital staff and first responders are working around the clock to help keep us safe and healthy, and they are true heroes,” President and CEO of Little Caesars, Dave Scrivano, said in the announcement. “As a family company, we want to thank all of them in the best way we know how — by delivering a wholesome meal.”
It began on Monday when customers started using the Little Caesars app or order on LittleCaesars.com, and now have the opportunity to “Pie it Forward” by donating a pizza to their nearby hospitals, police, and fire departments at checkout. The customer-donated pizzas will be served locally by Little Caesars franchisees during the weeks that follow.
Appalachian Power earns 2020 Energy Star award
ROANOKE, Va. — Appalachian Power has received the 2020 Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for its leadership in energy efficiency and the Energy Star program.
The Energy Star Partner of the Year Award recognizes Energy Star partner businesses and organizations in good standing that demonstrate superior leadership, innovation and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency and Energy Star.
Appalachian started offering energy efficiency programs in 2011. The company began applying for the Energy Star award in 2017, winning both years. Winners are selected from a network of thousands of Energy Star partners. Visit energystar.gov for a complete list of the 2020 winners.