Cabell Huntington Hospital joins VON’s Quality Circle
HUNTINGTON — The Cabell Huntington Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit has once again been named a member of the Vermont Oxford Network Quality Circle.
Updated: January 8, 2023 @ 12:36 am
Quality Circle members pursue data-driven quality improvement projects and education to continuously enhance care processes and outcomes for infants and families.
“Through participation in the VON quality improvement collaborative, the NICU team at Cabell Huntington Hospital is demonstrating commitment to data-driven quality improvement with the potential to impact the care of every infant cared for by the team,” said Hoyt Burdick, chief medical officer of Mountain Health Network. “As a VON Quality Circle member, our newborn care team collaborates with more than 100 other centers to share effective practices and help improve care for our youngest patients.”
As one of 100-plus centers participating in the quality improvement collaborative, the NICU team will share the improvements made locally with other teams and learn from other participants. The team members will earn continuing education credits for participation in webinars, and the entire physician team is eligible for Maintenance of Certification credits.
As progress is made on the quality improvement project, Cabell Huntington Hospital will have the opportunity to be represented with a poster at the VON Annual Quality Congress, an annual conference of newborn care teams from around the world.
Jenkins Fenstermaker PLLC recognized as Tier 1 law firmHUNTINGTON — US News and World Report recently announced that the law firm of Jenkins Fenstermaker has been recognized as a Best Law Firm in 15 areas in their 2023 Best Lawyers/Best Law Firms edition.
The firm is listed as a Tier 1 firm in the Charleston metro area in commercial litigation, commercial transactions/UCC law, corporate law, employment law — management, insurance law, litigation — construction, litigation — ERISA, mass tort litigation/class actions — defendants, mergers and acquisitions law and real estate law.
Additionally, in the Morgantown metropolitan area, the firm is listed as a Tier 1 firm in workers’ compensation law — employers.
The firm achieved additional recognition in business organizations, including LLCs and partnerships, medical malpractice law — defendants, workers’ compensation law — employers and health care law.
“We work hard on behalf of our clients to provide them with strong counsel, leadership and great results. This recognition is a testament to that effort. As we head into our 100th year, it means more than ever,” Steven Wellman, Managing Member of the firm, said in a press release.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism. “Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
