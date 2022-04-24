Delta by Marriott in Ashland wins awards
ASHLAND — A downtown Ashland hotel recently brought home several awards at the LBA Hospitality Annual Conference, including “Hotel of the Year” honors.
The Delta by Marriott opened on July 3, 2019, with 152 rooms, Starbucks, a fitness center, two bars, The Winchester Restaurant and more than 4,500 square feet of meeting and banquet space. The hotel is owned by W.B. Hospitality LLC and managed by LBA Hospitality.
General Manager Jackie Hymel and Director of Sales Cara Hedrick-Shockley attended the company’s annual conference in Point Clear, Alabama, to receive the awards.
“We are honored to accept these awards on behalf of our ownership and our staff. We work very hard to provide the best possible service and represent Ashland and the community”, said Hymel. “Winning Hotel of the Year after being open for less than three years is such a humbling experience, especially considering so many of the other properties are located in major destination markets.”
Other honors brought home by the Delta include: Guest Service Scores (maintaining above brand average); Marriott Quality Assurance Award (scoring a perfect 100%); and the Barry Kraselsky CARES Award. This is the second time the hotel has received the CARES Award in recognition for its monthly community service projects, Hymel added.
LBA manages 94 properties in the southeastern states including Florida, Alabama, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana and Arkansas. The Delta by Marriott is the only hotel in Kentucky managed by the company.
OVBC announces cash dividend
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — On April 19, 2022, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. [Nasdaq: OVBC] Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per common share payable on May 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 29, 2022. OVBC once again continues the tradition of maintaining a consistent, regular quarterly dividend.
“It’s no secret that the past two years have been challenging for many people. As we celebrate the return of normalcy, the goal of your company — to remain an independent, community bank — remains. This spring, we were pleased to officially open our Community First Conference Center to the public. This venue, located at our OVB on the Square office in downtown Gallipolis, aligns with our Community First mission as it was created with intent to serve local groups, organizations and events. As we work to grow as a company, we will continue to prioritize our communities,” Tom Wiseman, OVB Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said.
OVB is also gearing up to award its newest class of $3,000 OVB 4-H Scholarships and is in the early stages of planning events to celebrate the bank’s 150th anniversary this fall.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. is based in Gallipolis, Ohio. The primary subsidiaries of the company are: Ohio Valley Bank and Loan Central. Ohio Valley Bank is an FDIC-insured, state member bank of the Federal Reserve operating 16 offices in Ohio and West Virginia. Loan Central, specializing in tax preparation and loans, is a finance company with six offices in southern Ohio. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. For more information, visit www.ovbc.com or www.myloancentral.com.