The Great Outdoors Marine named top 100 boat dealer by Boating Industry
LAVALETTE, W.Va. — For the ninth year in a row, The Great Outdoors Marine received the most coveted award in the marine industry by being selected as one of Boating Industry’s Top 100 Boat Dealers, out of over 5,000 dealers in North America.
The Top 100 Award is designed to recognize the best of the best among boat dealers who are unsurpassed in overall business operations, facilities, customer service, marketing and professionalism.
According to Top 100 program director Adam Quandt, “Every dealer on this year’s Top 100 continuously pushes itself to be better, to make the entire industry better, and to get people out enjoying the water.”
Dealers were judged by a non-partisan panel of industry giants including a cross section of financial companies, boat manufacturers, vendors and engine manufacturers.
The Great Outdoors Marine, located just outside Huntington, is the only West Virginia boat dealer ever to receive this award. The dealership is owned and operated by Phil and Diane Daniel. They have been in business since 1991, have 24 employees, and is the largest marine dealer in West Virginia.
“We are very proud to be recognized on a national level, and are continually working hard to improve our business,” said Diane Daniel. “As a result of COVID, people had more free time and the need to social distance, so interest and participation in boating exploded in 2020. Our teams at The Great Outdoors Marine and Beech Fork Lake Marina helped people get out on the water, and we look forward to continuing to help people enjoy the outdoors and taking care of our customers.”
Childcare start up guide part of entrepreneurship program
CHARLESTON — Advantage Valley this week will unveil a newly developed comprehensive Childcare Start Up Guide for people interested in starting or expanding a childcare business in Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Kanawha, Lincoln, Putnam or Wayne counties.
The guide will be presented during a one-hour webinar at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9 that will provide an overview of the coaching, entrepreneurial training, and revolving loan fund of the FASTER WV program, according to a press release from Advantage Valley.
“WV Forward-WVU has produced comprehensive startup guides for those interested in opening an early care and education business (ECE) in the AV region,” Priscila Santos, Research Scholar for WV Forward, said in the release. “As evidenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, ECE providers offer an essential service to the state’s economy. They allow families to work or go to school and prepare the next generation of workers. The guides include an overview of what prospective providers need to know to obtain a license or certificate to operate an ECE business from the DHHR as well as information to help them sustain their business once they are open. We hope the guides will help to increase the supply of child care businesses in the state to support workforce participation and training and help grow our economy.”
“We are thrilled with our partnership with WV Forward and WVU John Chambers School of Business & Economics. Extensive research on child care business costs, regulations, and reimbursements have led to the development of new tools to help folks be successful with this challenging but critical business,” said Advantage Valley Executive Director Terrell Ellis. “This webinar is for anyone who has an interest in starting their own childcare facility, or home based business. We are here to encourage and help you, offering guided steps along your way.”
Jack Dorminey, professor of accounting and MBA Program Coordinator at WVU John Chambers College of Business & Economics, has worked with five MBA students since September on the project to build financial management tools for the child care sector that will enhance entrepreneurship in the region.
“I’m proud of these students and the work they have done on behalf of the state,” he said. “I am eager to see their work become part of a solution for our state’s childcare industry and to set the stage for continuing MBA engagements.”
“I grew up going to all different kinds of childcare facilities, from someone’s family home, to a facility and to a center, and have been fascinated with all of the work that goes on behind the scenes of making sure that children in this state are accounted for and taken care of properly,” said Michael Duez, an MBA candidate at WVU. “It has been an eye-opening experience working on this childcare issue.”
Ahmad Almutairi, a civil engineer MBA candidate also enjoyed the work, said in the release, “I’m honored to be part of this group and to work on this project. I think our financial management tool will be very beneficial to the region’s childcare future.”
Other FASTER WV collaborative partners include the West Virginia Small Business Development Center, BridgeValley Community & Technical College, Unlimited Future Inc. and The Wyoming County Economic Development Authority, manager of the revolving loan fund. Major funding for the FASTER WV program is provided by the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Claude Worthington Benedum Foundation, with additional support from the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, Unlimited Future, Inc, Truist, and the USDA.
To register for the upcoming FASTER WV Webinar: How to Start a Child Care Business in Advantage Valley, please go to https://advantagevalley.com/faster-wv-initiative or call Advantage Valley at 304-541-9657.