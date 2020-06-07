Barnes Health receives 21 Telly Awards
HURRICANE, W.Va. — Barnes Health, a West Virginia and Nashville-based full-service strategic health care advertising, marketing and public relations firm, received 21 Telly Awards at the 41st annual Telly Awards national competition based in New York.
“These awards are a direct reflection of the quality of clients Barnes Health represents and how they empower our team to be strategically creative and think outside the box,” Barnes Health President and CEO Jeff Barnes said in a news release announcing the awards.
Barnes Health received a total of 15 awards for television production work associated with campaigns produced for Pikeville Medical Center. The 15 total awards for Pikeville Medical Center represent more in the hospital category than were achieved by any other hospital in America entered in this year’s competition.
“Our team is extremely humbled to have received this number of Telly Awards this year,” Barnes said.
The agency also received three awards for television production for Pleasant Valley Hospital, two for television production for Huntington Federal Savings Bank and one for a video produced for HD Media.
“Having our work recognized on a national stage is valuable as we continue to expand our footprint toward serving the marketing needs of health care providers throughout the country,” Barnes said.
Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards is the premier award honoring outstanding regional and national television commercials as well as the nation’s finest video and film productions. The national and international competition receives over 12,000 entries annually from all 50 states and many foreign countries.
Founded in 2003, Barnes Health, a division of Barnes Agency, has received over 450 regional and national awards for advertising excellence.
Miller announces economic development investments
HUNTINGTON — Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., recently announced a $70,000 investment to Huntington from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Huntington will receive $70,000 to help develop and implement a comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS) for the area in the Region II Planning and Development Council, Miller said in the announcement.
Region II comprises Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, Mingo and Wayne counties. The total project cost is $116,667, Miller said.
“The CEDS process is used to bring together private and public sectors in the region,” Miller said.
The CEDS planning process identifies the economic and community development needs of the region and guides its economic growth strategy.
The objectives of the CEDS process are to help create jobs, cultivate a more stable and diversified economy and improve the quality of life in the region. The process incorporates the efforts of many individuals and organizations — including local, state and federal government agencies, private industry and others who have a stake in the region’s economic development — and results in a five-year strategic plan that is updated annually.
Miller also announced another investment worth $70,000 to Princeton in Mercer County.
“As we transition out of this public health crisis, our most important priority is stabilizing and rebuilding our economy,” Miller said. “These investments in Southern West Virginia are a commitment to expanding opportunities for success and creating stable jobs throughout the region. We are working, across all levels of government, to deliver money back into our local communities where it can be best used.”
Justice announces Amsted Industries investment in WV
CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday that Amsted Industries has become the majority owner of Advanced Graphite Materials (AGM), located in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
Justice said in a news release that Amsted Industries will expand the production of synthetic graphite at the existing site, enabling U.S. companies to access a domestic, high-grade graphite material for use in products such as electric vehicle batteries and missile systems.
“This investment in West Virginia is unbelievable news,” Justice said in the release. “Amsted Industries brings more than 100 years of global manufacturing excellence to our state. They are making a statement to the world that West Virginia is on the move and an excellent place to do business and manufacture products.”
This new venture ensures a domestic supply chain for synthetic graphite for critical sectors of the U.S. economy, Justice added. He said Amsted plans to increase synthetic graphite production at the site in the coming years, generating jobs and creating the first fully-integrated producer of anode grade materials based in the United States.
“As a company 100% owned by U.S. employees, we are proud to welcome AGM to Amsted Industries’ global family of more than 18,000 employees,” Steve Smith, chairman and CEO of Amsted Industries, said in the release. “We are delighted to be part of AGM’s West Virginia success story and the role it will play in building a domestic supply chain for this important material used to support our national economic security.”
Smith said this acquisition marks the formal creation of Amsted Graphite Materials LLC, a fully integrated, U.S.-owned and -operated producer of synthetic graphite materials focused on the production of anode material for lithium-ion and electric vehicle batteries, the specialty graphite needs of industrial customers, U.S. government defense systems and nuclear reactors.